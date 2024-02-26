Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

While the middle frame had a tough ending, as Travis Sanheim got the Flyers within one before Philadelphia’s second-ranked penalty kill unit got its NHL-leading 14th shorthanded goal, the Penguins came out ready to battle in the third.

“I thought we did a good job of just staying positive,” O’Connor said. “Like after they scored two at the end of the second, I think we just stayed positive in the room between the second and third, and we came out on the third ready to compete. That's the most important thing.”

It was a dogfight to the finish, starting when O’Connor extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. Rakell gave the Penguins a two-goal lead with his first tally since Jan. 8, coincidentally against this same team. But just over 90 seconds later, at the 10:10 mark of the period, Cam York made it 6-5.

With just under five minutes to go, Letang tallied his third goal in two games… and yet again, the Flyers responded with just over two minutes ago. The Penguins dug deep until the final buzzer to get the job done in regulation.

“Being able to continue to fight through that when they kept coming, I think that's important,” Crosby said. “We don't want to give up six. We've got to find a way to make sure that we do a better job there. But I think just finding a way, that's what we got to do. I think for the most part, we weren't giving up a ton of odd-man rushes and things like that. They're kind of broken plays and bounces and both teams benefited from that. So, it's just one of those games, but I thought our head was in the right place when it came to that kind of stuff.”

The Penguins went to the airport immediately following the game to begin a four-game road trip through Vancouver, Seattle, Calgary, and Edmonton. They understand the road doesn’t get any easier from here, but regardless of the situation, “if we just take care of things, get ourself back in the picture a little bit, that's all we have to do,” Crosby said.

“So, we're just going to take it a game at a time. And I know everyone says that, but it couldn't be more true at this point for us. We just got to continue to get points, and I think we all believe that we can get ourselves back in it.”