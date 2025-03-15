Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

The Penguins extended their win streak to four games on Saturday, defeating New Jersey 7-3 at PPG Paints Arena.
Playing with grit and showing a lot of character has been at the heart of the hot streak, with help from trade deadline acquisitions and Tristan Jarry, playing outstanding hockey since returning from a stint in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
He made 24 saves, while Connor Dewar, Danton Heinen, Rickard Rakell, Phil Tomasino, Erik Karlsson, and Kevin Hayes all scored for Pittsburgh in the victory.
“We’ve been playing a team game all over the ice,” Jarry said. “I think it’s been leading to our offense. When we’re playing good defense, it leads to offense and we’re getting chances. We’re generating a lot of chances, and I think that’s helping our game.”