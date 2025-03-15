Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

30180012_Rayni_Shiring_20250315_202158
By Sean O'Donnell
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins extended their win streak to four games on Saturday, defeating New Jersey 7-3 at PPG Paints Arena.

Playing with grit and showing a lot of character has been at the heart of the hot streak, with help from trade deadline acquisitions and Tristan Jarry, playing outstanding hockey since returning from a stint in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

He made 24 saves, while Connor Dewar, Danton Heinen, Rickard Rakell, Phil Tomasino, Erik Karlsson, and Kevin Hayes all scored for Pittsburgh in the victory.

“We’ve been playing a team game all over the ice,” Jarry said. “I think it’s been leading to our offense. When we’re playing good defense, it leads to offense and we’re getting chances. We’re generating a lot of chances, and I think that’s helping our game.”

Jarry speaks with the media.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Penguins were four points out of a playoff spot. There is still a lot that would need to happen for Pittsburgh to truly climb back into the race. But as head coach Mike Sullivan said, anything can happen, and the Penguins are adopting a one-day-at-a-time attitude.

“I'm happy for the players. I think we're battling, we're competing hard,” Sullivan said. “We're just going to take that game right in front of us and see where it takes us.”

The Penguins came out firing, creating some good looks, but they couldn't convert. Eventually, New Jersey found its groove, and former Penguin Cody Glass – who was traded to the Devils at the deadline – found the back of the net to give his new team a 1-0 lead.

"It's always tough going into a place that you've played before and create so many good friends and some good people here,” he said. “But at the same time, it's a game. So, you've got to get your head into it and go out there and play."

However, the Penguins were able to bounce back in the last few minutes of the period, thanks in part to a couple of trade deadline acquisitions of their own.

Dewar, who scored his first goal of the season and as a Penguin on Thursday in the win against St. Louis, tied the game at 1-1 – continuing to make a great first impression in Pittsburgh just three games into his tenure.

“It's been great to come in and contribute right away,” Dewar said. “It makes you feel a lot more comfortable, and it's nice to help out and get some wins here.”

Dewar speaks with the media.

Seconds later, Heinen gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead after converting a 2-on-1. Tomasino delivered the puck to Heinen, who was able to score his eighth goal of the season with 2:24 remaining in the period.

“Heinen made a heck of a play,” Tomasino said. “It wasn't the best pass, and I don't even know. I think he kicked it behind him and, open net. So, great play by him. Like I said, wasn't really the best pass from me but definitely a great goal by him for sure."

While the offense gave the Penguins momentum entering the second period, it was the goaltending by Jarry, who has now won four consecutive starts, that highlighted the start of the middle frame.

After an early penalty put the Devils on the power play, they rifled off five shots on goal, but Jarry stood strong and kept the Devils off the scoreboard.

“He’s been playing really well since he came back. He answered the bell,” Kris Letang said. “Obviously, he’s got tons of pressure. What he had to go through is pretty hard. Just seeing him have success is fun to see, fun to watch.”

Letang speaks with the media.

The offense repaid Jarry for his excellent sequence as Rakell, who scored his 30th goal of the season on Thursday, rocketed in his 31st off Sidney Crosby's 50th assist of the season. The goal extended the Penguins' lead to 3-1 4:24 into the second period.

Crosby has now reached the 50-assist mark for the 12th time in his career, tying him with Adam Oates for the eighth-most seasons in NHL history. The assist also extended Crosby's home point streak to ten games.

The Penguins caught a break when the Devils were offside on what would have been a shorthanded goal during a four-minute power play for Pittsburgh. Then 2:22 into the third period, Tomasino tallied to make it 4-1 Penguins.

“I feel pretty good about my game,” Tomasino said. “Like I've said numerous times now, I think there's always stuff to continue to work on. But, overall I feel like I've kind of taken my game to another level these last few weeks for sure.”

Tomasino speaks with the media.

However, shortly after the score, Noel Acciari was assessed a double minor for high sticking, and the Devils capitalized with a quick goal from Timo Meier.

Just a minute later, the Penguins were assessed another double minor for high sticking, this time on Evgeni Malkin. The Devils again converted, with a goal from Nico Hischier making it 4-3 Penguins.

The Penguins were able to take the two double minors on the chin and strike back with 5:43 remaining on a power play of their own. Karlsson delivered a rocket into the net to give the Penguins some insurance, putting them up 5-3. Karlsson now has six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points over his last 17 games.

“I think lately the key has been just playing 60 minutes and not worrying about the outcome of the games and ebbs and flows during it,” Letang said. “Today, we faced adversity on the (penalty kill) and we had to find a way to win.”

With under a minute remaining, Dewar scored his second goal of the day – this one an empty-netter – and Hayes made it 7-3 shortly after, which stood as the final score.

The Penguins return to action on Tuesday against the New York Islanders, and will look to keep their success going.

“We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. I think we just have to keep focusing on the task at hand. But we’ve done a really good job of getting points and climbing, and I think we just have to keep that mindset and just keep going with it,” Jarry said.

