Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

When the final buzzer sounded, the Penguins were four points out of a playoff spot. There is still a lot that would need to happen for Pittsburgh to truly climb back into the race. But as head coach Mike Sullivan said, anything can happen, and the Penguins are adopting a one-day-at-a-time attitude.

“I'm happy for the players. I think we're battling, we're competing hard,” Sullivan said. “We're just going to take that game right in front of us and see where it takes us.”

The Penguins came out firing, creating some good looks, but they couldn't convert. Eventually, New Jersey found its groove, and former Penguin Cody Glass – who was traded to the Devils at the deadline – found the back of the net to give his new team a 1-0 lead.

"It's always tough going into a place that you've played before and create so many good friends and some good people here,” he said. “But at the same time, it's a game. So, you've got to get your head into it and go out there and play."

However, the Penguins were able to bounce back in the last few minutes of the period, thanks in part to a couple of trade deadline acquisitions of their own.

Dewar, who scored his first goal of the season and as a Penguin on Thursday in the win against St. Louis, tied the game at 1-1 – continuing to make a great first impression in Pittsburgh just three games into his tenure.

“It's been great to come in and contribute right away,” Dewar said. “It makes you feel a lot more comfortable, and it's nice to help out and get some wins here.”