Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hold “Penguins Pledge Night” presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18 when the Penguins take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Launched in 2023, the Penguins Pledge is a sustainability initiative which serves as the organization's commitment to improve all efforts of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

This program is a collaborative effort with the following Champion Partners and Impact Partners with the goal of reducing negative impact on the environment and promoting sustainable practices to help preserve natural resources while also supporting economic and social development:

Champion Partners:

The Coca-Cola Company

EQT

Indra Energy

PPG

U. S. Steel

Wesco

Impact Partners:

Bradenton Area CVB

Davey Tree Expert Company

Duquesne Light Company

Excelitas

Neighborhood Ford Store

Waste Management

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Penguins beach towel presented by PPG. The towel is made of rPET, post-consumer recycled plastic, furthering the Penguins’ and PPG’s commitment to sustainability. rPET is used in a variety of products, including PPG’s ERGOLUXE® powder coatings, which contain up to 14% of the material.

Fans are invited to visit the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway located behind Section 112 on game night to participate in activities. Here, fans can view a live webcam of U. S. Steel’s resident bald eagles, Irvin and Stella, nesting near the Irvin Plant along the Monongahela River in Allegheny County. They can also see a life-size eagle wingspan display, highlighting the grandeur of our national bird. Additionally, National Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will be at the arena.

In partnership with PPG, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also supporting the Environmental Charter School’s participation in the national “2 Million Cans Recycling Contest,” an initiative for elementary students to collect and recycle aluminum cans between October 1 and April 30, 2025. All aluminum cans and cups from the Mar. 18 game will be collected and donated to Environmental Charter School to be included in their count.

PPG Paints Arena, the first NHL venue to be LEED Gold Certified, has various initiatives to further promote sustainability. In collaboration with Aramark, the Penguins’ food service provider, the arena has teamed up with 412 Food Rescue to donate and redistribute all unused food from the arena to organizations around the Pittsburgh community. Last year, the donated total to 412 Food Rescue surpassed 23,000 pounds of surplus food. PPG Paints Arena also has a comprehensive recycling program that includes electronics and batteries and has transitioned to using PathoSans – a chemical free cleaning product made on-site.

As part of the team’s offseason arena upgrades, the Penguins recycled over 40,000 pounds of steel during the center-hung scoreboard construction. Additionally, arena lighting is full LED as of 2023, saving over 40% on electricity usage compared to the previous system in place. The arena is a member of the Pittsburgh 2030 District & Green Sports Alliance.

