Penguins to Continue PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign for the 2025-26 Season

PPS
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) for the return of the PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign for the 2025-26 season. This season marks the third year of the continued partnership.

“By introducing our Pittsburgh Public Schools students to the power of hockey, whether they are discovering the game for the first time or deepening their love for the sport, we can unite schools, families and the broader community in the shared celebration of our community and youth,” said Penguins Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer Tracey McCants Lewis.

The Penguins are increasingly focused on using the power of hockey to invest in the Pittsburgh community, and the PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign provides an opportunity for preK-12 grade participating PPS students to receive two complimentary tickets to one of the Penguins preseason home games, as well as vouchers for a complimentary food item and drink, courtesy of Aramark. This season’s program kicks off tonight, September 26, with all PPS students being invited to additional games on September 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets or October 3 versus the Buffalo Sabres.

More information on PPS All-Stars is available here.

