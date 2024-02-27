Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

kids-16-9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation, with the support of 84 Lumber, will celebrate women’s history in the month of March.

The month-long celebration kicks off this week with the beginning of public voting for the EmpowerHER Grant, presented by 84 Lumber. The EmpowerHER Grant aims to highlight local, woman-owned businesses and provide the winning business with a $25,000 grant to further support her business. More than 300 EmpowerHER Grant nominations were collected and three finalists have been determined based on the importance of the business within their community-at-large and the impact they are making through their work. The three 2023 EmpowerHER Grant finalists are Dandelion Kids, PGH Candle and STARS (Specialized Therapy & Related Services).

Voting for the EmpowerHER Grant will run now through March 4. Learn more about the finalists and cast your vote here. The winner will be announced at the Her Hockey Game on March 10. The EmpowerHER Grant is part of 84 Lumber’s L.I.F.T. (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Penguins.

The Penguins will host the sixth annual Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber when they face the Edmonton Oilers at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 10. Her Hockey Day aims to recognize the incredible passion of women fans during the NHL’s Celebrating Women’s History Month. As part of the celebration, informational tables will be throughout the concourse featuring organizations tied to advocating female empowerment in Western Pennsylvania. Girls and women will be highlighted throughout the game, including a community spotlight honoring a local woman-owned non-profit, Reshaping the Village, and honorary national anthems by Hillcrest Intermediate School Girls Choir. Fans can fill out their own Her Hockey ‘I Play For’ Card and purchase warmup pucks behind Section 104.

“As a woman-owned company, 84 Lumber is dedicated to advocating for local woman-owned businesses within the communities we serve,” said Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber’s Vice President of Marking. “Partnering once again with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel and EmpowerHer Grant is deeply gratifying for us at 84 Lumber. We understand the significant effect the grant can have on a small business, and we are privileged to contribute to their growth and development.”

Her Hockey Day will also include a Her Hockey Auction running from March 10-25. The Penguins Foundation will be auctioning off Penguins memorabilia, autographed items and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com to join the auction. All proceeds from the auction, as well as the 50/50 raffle, will go to support need-based scholarships for girls hockey.

The Penguins Foundation will also be holding a Her Hockey Sweepstakes from March 10-19 for a chance to win two glass seats for the Penguins game on March 28, one autographed jersey and a prize pack, dinner for two at the Lexus Club and a post-game meet and greet with SportsNet Pittsburgh’s rinkside reporter, Hailey Hunter. To enter the Her Hockey Sweepstakes, visit https://www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org/ beginning on March 10. All proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit need-based scholarships for girls hockey.

PensGear will donate 10% of all in-store ladies and girls item purchases on Her Hockey Day to need-based scholarships for girls hockey.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League will also be in action at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, March 17 when PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montreal face off at 12:30 PM. Tickets for the game start at $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber will also host a L.I.F.T. Women’s Panel on Saturday, April 6 at 11:30 AM. The panel will discuss the importance of women’s empowerment in overcoming obstacles faced by females in the professional world. It will feature accomplished women professionals throughout several industries that have previously been deemed as “male dominant.” For additional details and to reserve your spot, please contact Bernadette Provost at [email protected].

Visit the Penguins’ webpage dedicated to Celebrating Women's History to learn more and find the latest updates for this month-long celebration.

