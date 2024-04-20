Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Tristan Broz to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Broz, 21, will join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the season on an ATO.

Broz, who recently won the 2024 National Championship with the University of Denver, was the Penguins’ second-round (58th overall) pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward is coming off his second season with the University of Denver, setting career highs across the board with 16 goals, 24 assists and 40 points in 43 games. His 16 goals were tied for the third most on the Pioneers, while his 40 points were the fourth most. Broz helped Denver to their NCAA-record 10th National Championship with two overtime goals in the men’s hockey tournament against the University of Massachusetts and Boston University, resulting in being named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Bloomington, Minnesota native played in three collegiate seasons with the University of Minnesota (2021-22) and University of Denver (2022-24), tallying 32 goals, 47 assists, 79 points and a plus-42 in 119 career games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Broz played parts of three seasons with the Fargo Force of the USHL from 2019-21. The forward recorded 34 goals, 56 assists and 90 points in 108 games with Fargo and added 11 points (3G-8A) in 11 playoff games.