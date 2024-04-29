Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Sam Poulin to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Poulin, 23, played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, totaling 31 points (16G-15A) in 41 games. Poulin’s 16 goals were tied for the second most on the team, while his 31 points ranked fourth. Poulin is coming off his third season in professional hockey and recorded the highest points-per-game average in his AHL career (0.75) and a career-high plus-10.

Poulin also played three games with Pittsburgh in 2023-24, registering two shots. He made his NHL debut on October 25, 2022 and has played in six career NHL games.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward was originally drafted by the Penguins in the first round (21st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Poulin played in four QMJHL seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix (2017-21) and Val-d'Or Foreurs (2021), recording 229 points (88G-141A) and a plus-80 in 192 career games. He represented Sherbrooke as their captain in his final two seasons with the team from 2019-21.

The Blainville, Quebec native represented Team Canada at the 2019 World Under-18 Championship, tallying two points (1G-1A) in seven games.