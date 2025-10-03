Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Below is the Penguins' game group for tomorrow’s 10:30 AM morning skate prior to Friday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in to the game on SNP+ or on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
11 – Filip Hallander
16 – Justin Brazeau
18 – Tommy Novak
19 – Connor Dewar
39 – Anthony Mantha
41 – Ville Koivunen
46 – Blake Lizotte
53 – Philip Tomasino
55 – Noel Acciari
67 – Rickard Rakell
71 – Evgeni Malkin
81 – Ben Kindel
85 – Avery Hayes
87 – Sidney Crosby
DEFENSE
5 – Ryan Shea
24 – Matt Dumba
27 – Ryan Graves
28 – Parker Wotherspoon
45 – Harrison Brunicke
58 – Kris Letang
65 – Erik Karlsson
75 – Connor Clifton
82 – Caleb Jones
GOALIES
1 – Sergei Murashov
35 – Tristan Jarry
37 – Arturs Silovs
Tomorrow’s non-game group will skate at 9:00 AM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.