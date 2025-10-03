Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Below is the Penguins' game group for tomorrow’s 10:30 AM morning skate prior to Friday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in to the game on SNP+ or on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

11 – Filip Hallander

16 – Justin Brazeau

18 – Tommy Novak

19 – Connor Dewar

39 – Anthony Mantha

41 – Ville Koivunen

46 – Blake Lizotte

53 – Philip Tomasino

55 – Noel Acciari

67 – Rickard Rakell

71 – Evgeni Malkin

81 – Ben Kindel

85 – Avery Hayes

87 – Sidney Crosby

DEFENSE

5 – Ryan Shea

24 – Matt Dumba

27 – Ryan Graves

28 – Parker Wotherspoon

45 – Harrison Brunicke

58 – Kris Letang

65 – Erik Karlsson

75 – Connor Clifton

82 – Caleb Jones

GOALIES

1 – Sergei Murashov

35 – Tristan Jarry

37 – Arturs Silovs

Tomorrow’s non-game group will skate at 9:00 AM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.