Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in to the game on SNP+ or on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
11 – Filip Hallander
12 – Robby Fabbri
15 – Joona Koppanen
22 – Sam Poulin
26 – Tristan Broz
41 – Ville Koivunen
43 – Danton Heinen
46 – Blake Lizotte
49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard
53 – Philip Tomasino
55 – Noel Acciari
81 – Ben Kindel
85 – Avery Hayes
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
5 – Ryan Shea
24 – Matt Dumba
27 – Ryan Graves
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
52 – Philip Kemp
GOALIES
31 – Filip Larsson
37 – Arturs Silovs
Tomorrow’s non-game group will skate at 9:30 AM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and features the below players:
Forwards: Justin Brazeau, Sidney Crosby, Connor Dewar, Boko Imama, Aidan McDonough, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Tommy Novak, Valtteri Puustinen, Sam Poulin, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust
Defensemen: Sebastian Aho, Alexander Alexeyev, Connor Clifton, Caleb Jones, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Chase Pietila and Parker Wotherspoon.
Goalies: Tristan Jarry and Sergei Murashov