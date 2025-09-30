Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in to the game on SNP+ or on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

11 – Filip Hallander

12 – Robby Fabbri

15 – Joona Koppanen

22 – Sam Poulin

26 – Tristan Broz

41 – Ville Koivunen

43 – Danton Heinen

46 – Blake Lizotte

49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard

53 – Philip Tomasino

55 – Noel Acciari

81 – Ben Kindel

85 – Avery Hayes

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

5 – Ryan Shea

24 – Matt Dumba

27 – Ryan Graves

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

52 – Philip Kemp

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

37 – Arturs Silovs

Tomorrow’s non-game group will skate at 9:30 AM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and features the below players:

Forwards: Justin Brazeau, Sidney Crosby, Connor Dewar, Boko Imama, Aidan McDonough, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Tommy Novak, Valtteri Puustinen, Sam Poulin, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust

Defensemen: Sebastian Aho, Alexander Alexeyev, Connor Clifton, Caleb Jones, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Chase Pietila and Parker Wotherspoon.

Goalies: Tristan Jarry and Sergei Murashov