Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 69 players to their 2024-25 training camp presented by UPMC, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The training camp roster (click here) built by Dubas and his staff includes 38 forwards, 25 defensemen and six goaltenders. Four additional players, Beau Jelsma, Jagger Joshua, Matt Nieto and Taylor Gauthier, are attending training camp but are injured and not medically cleared to participate.

Training camp opens on Wednesday, September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. All practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex are free and open to the public.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan’s roster includes 25 players who skated in at least one game with Pittsburgh last season. Familiar faces on this year’s training camp roster include forwards Bryan Rust, Michael Bunting and Rickard Rakell, defensemen Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson and goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Captain Sidney Crosby, who is entering his franchise-record 20th season, and alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are returning for their 19th season as teammates, the most among any trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

The Penguins added plenty of newcomers this season, including free-agent signings Anthony Beauvillier, Blake Lizotte, Sebastian Aho and Matt Grzelcyk, as well as trade acquisitions Kevin Hayes and Cody Glass.

Also attending Pittsburgh’s training camp are newly-acquired forward Rutger McGroarty, defenseman Owen Pickering (21st overall, 2022) and Pittsburgh’s top-two draft picks this past June, Harrison Brunicke (45th overall) and Tanner Howe (46th overall).

Attending Pittsburgh’s training camp on a professional tryout contract is defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov.

On Wednesday, Teams 1 and 2 will hold their first practice from 9:00-9:45 AM, followed by a scrimmage from 10:00-10:45 AM. Team 3 will take the ice at 11:30 AM and then again at 12:40 PM.

After three days of practices, the Penguins will begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 21.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):

Wednesday, September 18

7:30-8:40 AM – Team 4 Practice

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 2 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-10:45 AM – Team 1 vs. Team 2 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

10:45-11:05 AM – Team 1 and 2 Conditioning (FedEx Rink 1 & Covestro Rink 2)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 3 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 3 Practice and Conditioning (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, September 19

7:30-8:40 AM – Team 4 Practice

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 3 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-11:00 AM – Team 2 vs. Team 3 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Friday, September 20

7:30-8:40 AM – Team 4 Practice

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 3 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 1 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-10:45 AM – Team 3 vs. Team 1 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

10:45-11:05 AM – Team 3 and 1 Conditioning (FedEx Rink 1 & Covestro Rink 2)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 2 Practice and Conditioning (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Saturday, September 21

11:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO (KeyBank Center)

Sunday, September 22

DAY OFF

Monday, September 23

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Tuesday, September 24

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. BUFFALO (PPG Paints Arena)

Wednesday, September 25

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, September 26

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40 AM-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Friday, September 27

DAY OFF

Saturday, September 28

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT (Little Caesars Arena)

Sunday, September 29

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT OTTAWA (Sudbury)

Monday, September 30

12:00 PM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Tuesday, October 1

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT (PPG Paints Arena)

Wednesday, October 2

12:00 AM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, October 3

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS (Nationwide Arena)

Friday, October 4

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME VS COLUMBUS (PPG Paints Arena)

Saturday, October 5

DAY OFF

