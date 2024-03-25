Penguins Confirm Arrival of Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads and Announce Distribution Dates as Soon as April 6 and 7

IMG_6732
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins have secured the truckload of stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads and plan to begin distributing the promotional items at the team’s upcoming home game on Saturday, April 6, it was announced today by Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

The Penguins were notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California. The truckload arrived in Pittsburgh today and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week. The Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads are presented by Neighborhood Ford Store.

Fans holding a bobblehead voucher from the March 14 game versus the San Jose Sharks will be able to begin redeeming their vouchers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Details for both dates are below.

Fans with tickets to the Saturday, April 6 game versus the Tampa Bay Lighting AND a Jagr bobblehead voucher will be able to redeem their vouchers inside PPG Paints Arena from the time doors open at 11:30 AM until 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Vouchers will be scanned and collected in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind Section 112, near the Ford Lounge. 

On Sunday, April 7, the Penguins will host a drive-thru pick-up option at PPG Paints Arena from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.  Fans with Jagr bobblehead vouchers should remain in their vehicles and enter the Jim Shorkey Auto Group Garage located at 1300 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Vouchers will be scanned and collected inside the garage prior to the bobbleheads being handed to fans.

The website listed on the voucher is available by clicking here. This website includes the latest information and will continue to be updated with future redemption dates. A voucher from the original promotional date must be presented to redeem. Fans must present one voucher, per bobblehead.  Fans with more than one Jagr bobblehead voucher may redeem all of their vouchers at one time.

News Feed

Colorado Orchestrates Comeback Against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Avalanche (03.24.24)

California Dreamin': St. Ivany Makes His NHL Debut

Benn scores 2, Stars defeat Penguins for 3rd straight win

Penguins to Host Pride Game on March 26

Game Preview: Penguins at Stars (03.22.24)

Penguins’ 13th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on April 11

From Scarborough to the Steel City

Penguins Don't Defend Hard Enough in Loss to Devils

Statement on the Passing of Konstantin Koltsov

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (03.19.24)

Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

PWHL Game Draws Passionate Crowd in Steel City

Penguins Respond with Win Over Detroit in Four-Point Game

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (03.17.24)

Game Preview: Montréal vs. Toronto (PWHL Takeover Weekend)

Penguins' Loss to Rangers Flipped on Pair of New York Power Plays

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (03.16.24)

Penguins Erupt Offensively, Gain Confidence in Win over Sharks

Jagr on mission to find stolen Penguins bobbleheads

Penguins Announce Contingency Plan for Tonight’s Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead Promotion After Shipment Was Stolen in California

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sharks (03.14.24)

Dubas Goes In-Depth on Decisions Surrounding the Penguins

Bunting's First Goal as a Penguin Helps Procure a Point in Ottawa

The PWHL Can't Wait for Game in Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (03.12.24)

Tough Start, Offensive Woes Plague Penguins in Loss to Oilers

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Oilers (03.10.24)

Penguins Had Better Energy, But Struggled with Details in Boston

Game Preview: Penguins at Bruins (03.09.24)

Meet the New Penguins: Bunting and Three Prospects Join the Fold

Dubas Talks Deadline; Tough Decision to Trade Guentzel

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a Conditional 2025 Seventh-Round Pick from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Goaltender Magnus Hellberg

Penguins Acquire 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Chad Ruhwedel

Guentzel “Earned Everything He Got” During Time with Penguins

Penguins Acquire Forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and Conditional 2024 First-Round and Fifth-Round Draft Picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith

Penguins Fall to the Capitals In Last Game Before Trade Deadline

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Capitals (03.07.24)

Penguins Respond with Win over Columbus After Tough Road Trip

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (03.05.24)

Penguins, Covestro and Carnegie Mellon Partner for Seventh Annual 'Rethink the Rink' Make-A-Thon

Penguins Get Outplayed in Edmonton

Penguins Beat Themselves in Calgary

Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

EMILIOOOO!

Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver