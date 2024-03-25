Penguins Confirm Arrival of Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads and Announce Distribution Dates as Soon as April 6 and 7

The Penguins have secured the truckload of stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads and plan to begin distributing the promotional items at the team’s upcoming home game on Saturday, April 6, it was announced today by Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

The Penguins were notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California. The truckload arrived in Pittsburgh today and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week. The Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads are presented by Neighborhood Ford Store.

Fans holding a bobblehead voucher from the March 14 game versus the San Jose Sharks will be able to begin redeeming their vouchers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Details for both dates are below.

Fans with tickets to the Saturday, April 6 game versus the Tampa Bay Lighting AND a Jagr bobblehead voucher will be able to redeem their vouchers inside PPG Paints Arena from the time doors open at 11:30 AM until 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Vouchers will be scanned and collected in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind Section 112, near the Ford Lounge.

On Sunday, April 7, the Penguins will host a drive-thru pick-up option at PPG Paints Arena from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Fans with Jagr bobblehead vouchers should remain in their vehicles and enter the Jim Shorkey Auto Group Garage located at 1300 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Vouchers will be scanned and collected inside the garage prior to the bobbleheads being handed to fans.

The website listed on the voucher is available by clicking here. This website includes the latest information and will continue to be updated with future redemption dates. A voucher from the original promotional date must be presented to redeem. Fans must present one voucher, per bobblehead. Fans with more than one Jagr bobblehead voucher may redeem all of their vouchers at one time.