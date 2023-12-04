‘Penguins Authentics’ Launches as Team’s New Official Shop for Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia 

The Pittsburgh Penguins have launched ‘Penguins Authentics’, the team’s official line of game-used, team-issued and team stock memorabilia, exclusively available on pensgear.com, it was announced today.

The Authentics collection includes equipment such as practice and game jerseys, sticks, gloves and helmets, as well as other items straight from the locker room, like Penguins and visiting team goal pucks and locker room name plates.

All game-used items have been worn or used by a player during an official NHL game. Team-issued items include equipment that has been worn or used by a player, while team stock merchandise was manufactured for a player or team but have not been used in a game or practice.

Every Penguins Authentics item is individually tagged with an official tamper-proof hologram and is entered into an online database, allowing fans to trace the authenticity of their items. Each item will have a unique alpha-numeric code that is linked directly to your collectible for authentication purposes.

Currently available as part of the Penguins Authentics line are Jake Guentzel’s game-used home jersey from the 2022-23 season, Evgeni Malkin’s ‘22-23 game-used helmet, a puck from Sidney Crosby’s goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 11, 2023 and more.

