Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

The NHL has paused play to hold the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. A few members of the Penguins organization are taking part in the event, which features Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States competing against each other in round-robin play. It’s the first international tournament to feature exclusively NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.
“When you look at the product, I mean, it’s best on best. Guys representing their country, I think it's some of the best hockey you'll see,” Sidney Crosby said. “So, I think it's great for the fans, for the players. I know that everyone gets really excited for the opportunity to compete against one another. So, I think it's something that benefits everyone. But definitely, I think as far as talking about growing the game, to see it at its best, internationally like that, it's pretty unique.”