Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

4 Nations PIT
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The NHL has paused play to hold the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. A few members of the Penguins organization are taking part in the event, which features Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States competing against each other in round-robin play. It’s the first international tournament to feature exclusively NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

“When you look at the product, I mean, it’s best on best. Guys representing their country, I think it's some of the best hockey you'll see,” Sidney Crosby said. “So, I think it's great for the fans, for the players. I know that everyone gets really excited for the opportunity to compete against one another. So, I think it's something that benefits everyone. But definitely, I think as far as talking about growing the game, to see it at its best, internationally like that, it's pretty unique.”

From the NHL...

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FORMAT

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. For more information, visit https://nhl.com/4nations.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF SCHEDULE

At Bell Centre, Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 12
Canada vs. Sweden, 8 PM; TNT, MAX

Thursday, Feb. 13
United States vs. Finland, 8 PM; ESPN, ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 15
Finland vs. Sweden, 1 PM; ABC, ESPN+
United States vs. Canada, 8 PM; ABC, ESPN+

At TD Garden, Boston

Monday, Feb. 17
Canada vs. Finland, 1 PM; TNT, MAX
Sweden vs. United States, 8 PM; TNT, MAX

Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship game, 8 PM; ESPN, ESPN+

Note: There will also be practices and morning skates held throughout the next couple of weeks.

Now, here are the participating Penguins...

CANADA: Sidney Crosby

The entire nation breathed a sigh of relief after learning Crosby is ‘good to go’ for the tournament after missing Pittsburgh’s last two games before the break with an upper-body injury. "Happy to be here and excited to get going," Crosby said upon arriving in Montreal.

Crosby is captain of Team Canada, a move that Connor McDavid called it a “no brainer.” That sentiment is shared by the entire hockey world, especially considering what Crosby has accomplished at the international level: he has won two Olympic gold medals (2010, ’14), serving as an alternate captain in 2010 and captain for the 2014 squad. He scored the gold-medal-winning overtime goal against the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games on his native soil in Vancouver, BC, which has since been dubbed “The Golden Goal”.

Crosby has also won gold medals in the World Cup of Hockey (2016), World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2005). He is the 26th player ever to join the Triple Gold Club, which is winning the Stanley Cup and gold medals at the Olympic Games and the World Championship. He is the only member of the 30-player club to captain all three of his teams to their respective titles.

“There’s so much humility that just bleeds through him, and that’s why people follow him,” Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper said. "Talk about wanting to play for your country; it’s remarkable the passion he has for it. It’s probably the reason why he has a whole lot of wins and not a whole lot of losses when he plays in these events.”

SWEDEN: Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell

Karlsson is an alternate captain for Sweden. He most recently represented his country at the 2024 World Championship, captaining the team to a bronze medal.

He’s also medaled with Team Sweden at the 2014 Olympic Games (silver), the 2010 World Championship (bronze), 2009 World Junior Championship (silver). He led all players in points and was named the “Best Defenseman” at the Olympics in 2014.

Rakell was left off Sweden's initial roster despite his numbers - which have been terrific - and strong overall play. Rakell kept his head down and worked hard, and got the call he deserved, officially being named to the group on Feb. 5.

“Obviously, it was always my goal to make it,” said Rakell, who ranks tied for second among his countrymen with 24 goals and fifth with 48 points. “It was tough to get that phone call to hear that I didn't make it, but that's life. You just got to keep fighting and here we are. Now I finally get the chance. I'm going to try to do the best I can.”

READ MORE: Rakell Gets Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

UNITED STATES: Mike Sullivan, David Quinn, Madison Nikkel

Pittsburgh’s head coach will be the bench boss for Team USA, which should be an extremely beneficial experience heading into the 2026 Olympics, where Sullivan will lead that group as well.

“It will be a talented group that I think can compete against any team in any environment with their speed, their skill, their size... there's abrasiveness, there's defensive conscience, there's dynamically offensive players,” Sullivan said. “But as I've said all along, every team is going to have talent. Talent alone isn't going to win the tournament, we don't think. I think our challenge is to become a team, and I'm incredibly honored to be the coach of this team, and so looking forward to the opportunity to compete with these guys.”

Team USA GM Bill Guerin spent several years in hockey operations with Pittsburgh, watching as Sullivan helped steer the Penguins to a pair of Stanley Cup championships.

“Mike is a real leader,” said Guerin, now GM of the Minnesota Wild. “You know what, he can command the room. When he goes in and he speaks to the players, it’s direct, it’s honest. He communicates very well with the players, I’ve seen it firsthand. Obviously, he’s an excellent coach, but I think the thing that really impresses me about Mike is his leadership and his communication with the players.”

READ MORE: Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Penguins assistant coach David Quinn, who has overseen the resurgence of Pittsburgh's power play in his first year with the club, is an assistant coach for Team USA. Penguins video coach Madison Nikkel is serving in that same role for Team USA.

