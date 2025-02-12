Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

CANADA: Sidney Crosby

The entire nation breathed a sigh of relief after learning Crosby is ‘good to go’ for the tournament after missing Pittsburgh’s last two games before the break with an upper-body injury. "Happy to be here and excited to get going," Crosby said upon arriving in Montreal.

Crosby is captain of Team Canada, a move that Connor McDavid called it a “no brainer.” That sentiment is shared by the entire hockey world, especially considering what Crosby has accomplished at the international level: he has won two Olympic gold medals (2010, ’14), serving as an alternate captain in 2010 and captain for the 2014 squad. He scored the gold-medal-winning overtime goal against the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games on his native soil in Vancouver, BC, which has since been dubbed “The Golden Goal”.

Crosby has also won gold medals in the World Cup of Hockey (2016), World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2005). He is the 26th player ever to join the Triple Gold Club, which is winning the Stanley Cup and gold medals at the Olympic Games and the World Championship. He is the only member of the 30-player club to captain all three of his teams to their respective titles.

“There’s so much humility that just bleeds through him, and that’s why people follow him,” Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper said. "Talk about wanting to play for your country; it’s remarkable the passion he has for it. It’s probably the reason why he has a whole lot of wins and not a whole lot of losses when he plays in these events.”