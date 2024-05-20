Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Sullivan-on-Bench
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Mike Sullivan had been set to coach Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics before the NHL pulled out of the tournament after COVID-related events substantially disrupted the regular-season schedule.

While the staff knew that was a possibility, the outcome was incredibly disappointing, as they were deep in the process of putting together a game plan and were just ecstatic about the opportunity.

Fortunately, Sullivan is getting another one, as he was named head coach of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, which will be held Feb. 6-22, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Sullivan will also be behind the bench for Team USA at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20, 2025, in two yet-to-be-named North American cities.

“To have this opportunity once again, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment. These types of opportunities don't come around a lot,” Sullivan said. “There are a lot of really good people that are involved in hockey and could have been selected to be the head coach of this team, and the United States would be in great hands with those people. I just have so much respect for the people involved with hockey and how smart they are.

“So, the fact that (GM) Billy Guerin and (assistant executive director of hockey operations) John Vanbiesbrouck and USA Hockey have entrusted me with this role as the head coach is just an incredible honor. I'm going to do everything in my power to try to help us have success.”

Sullivan has a great relationship with Guerin, who spent several years in hockey operations with Pittsburgh after retiring as a Penguin in 2010. They helped the franchise win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and ‘17 before Guerin left in 2019 after being named GM of the Minnesota Wild.

Once Sullivan hung up the phone following their conversation about this job and had some time to process, “it was very similar emotions to the last time when (former Team USA GM) Stan Bowman called me and asked me to be the coach of the Olympic team. I just think it's humbling,” he said.

“Any time I've had an opportunity to represent the United States in different international events, I've always looked at it as an honor and a privilege, whether it be as a player or a coach, in whatever capacity. I think the Olympics are the pinnacle of all those international events… It's a privilege to coach in the NHL, right, and they're the best 700-something players in the world.

“When you start talking about the Olympics, now you're talking about a higher category or higher echelon of player, if that's even possible. So, now we're taking the very best of the best that are going to compete in an event like the Olympics, and to be a small part of that as a coach is such a privilege.”

This time around, there are no uncertainties. The league has committed to going, and NHL players will compete on the Olympic stage for the first time since the 2014 Games in Sochi. Considering the talent at his disposal, this prospect is absolutely thrilling for Sullivan. The player pool here in America is deep at every position, highlighted by Auston Matthews, the Tkachuk brothers, the Hughes brothers, and several strong options between the pipes.

“I think, in my lifetime, I've watched hockey grow and develop in the United States in so many ways,” Sullivan said. “Not just in some of the regions of the country like Massachusetts, where I grew up, where hockey is deeply embedded – but also in some of the nontraditional markets that I think the NHL and some of their marquee players have had an influence on in growing the game, like Arizona and California and Texas and Florida, for example.

“I think it's amazing to watch the sport grow, certainly in my lifetime. So, I think we're reaping the rewards of it right now, when you look at the prospects of what our U.S. Olympic team might look like.”

The preparation will be somewhat unique with the Four Nations Face-Off being held the year before, which should aid with the challenge of trying to pull a team together quickly. But overall, Sullivan’s approach to these opportunities with USA Hockey won’t stray far from his approach to coaching the Penguins.

“That's ultimately putting together an action plan to try to win, and that's what gets me excited,” Sullivan said. “Then certainly, taking it a step further and trying to inspire a group of players that are going to have the privilege to represent their country and do the same.”

News Feed

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington