Penguins Announce Time Change to Home Game Versus Seattle Kraken on January 15

The start time for the Pittsburgh Penguins home game against the Seattle Kraken on Monday, January 15 has been moved to 1:00 PM, it was announced today by President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

Puck drop for the Penguins/Kraken game has been moved from 6:00 PM to 1:00 PM in response to the Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills, which will now take place on Jan. 15 at 4:30 PM.

“When you play Pittsburgh, you play the whole city,” said Acklin. “The Penguins are proud to adjust our puck drop to 1:00 PM on Monday against the Kraken to allow our fans time to get back home and watch our beloved Steelers win over the Bills.”

Fans can enter PPG Paints Arena beginning at 11:30 AM and are encouraged to bring their Terrible Towels.

Fans not attending the game can watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh with pre-game coverage beginning at 12:00 PM, listen on the radio on the team’s official flagship station, 105.9 The X, and follow along on the Penguins app.