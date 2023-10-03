Penguins Announce 2023-24 Seven-Game Mini-Plans

News Feed

Halifax Homecoming: Penguins Join Sidney Crosby for Unforgettable Experience in Nova Scotia
Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg
Crosby and Penguins Bring NHL Excitement to Cole Harbour
Pittsburgh versus Ottawa Lineup (10.02.23)
Penguins Discover Charms of Nova Scotia with Sidney Crosby as Tour Guide
What's the 'Scoop' with Ryan Graves
Sidney Crosby's Worlds Will Collide in the Nova Scotia Showdown
Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)
Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 37 Players
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason)
Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (09.28.23)
Penguins Excited to Have Erik Karlsson in the Mix on the Power Play
Sully Says: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)
Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson Trying to Seize Chances to Make Impressions
Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown During 2023-24 Season
Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)
Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)
Kori Cheverie Taking 'Amazing' Experience as Guest Coach with Pittsburgh to New Role as Head Coach with PWHL Montreal

In anticipation of the 2023-24 regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have introduced three mini-plans – the Metro Matchup Pack, Weekend Warrior Pack and Flex Pack– each totaling seven games, to their ticketing lineup.

For fans excited to cheer on the Penguins against division rivals, the Metro Matchup Pack features seven must-see contests. The first game of the mini-plan is on Thursday, November 16 vs. New Jersey with the plan concluding on Thursday, March 28 vs. Columbus. Below are the games in this package:

  • Thursday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils
  • Saturday, December 2 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Thursday, December 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • Tuesday, January 2 vs. Washington Capitals
  • Tuesday, February 20 vs. New York Islanders
  • Thursday, March 7 vs. Washington Capitals
  • Thursday, March 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Weekend Warrior Pack is designed specifically for fans and families who prefer making the Penguins a part of their weekend plans. This mini-plan is highlighted by Saturday and Sunday monthly matchups starting with a visit from the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, November 19. The games in this package are listed below:

  • Sunday, November 19 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
  • Saturday, December 30 vs. St. Louis Blues
  • Saturday, January 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • Sunday, February 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings
  • Sunday, March 17 vs. Detroit Red Wings
  • Saturday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Saturday, April 13 vs. Boston Bruins

Finally, for those seeking the most flexibility, the Flex Pack allows fans to mix and match seven games of their choice, including promotional nights, weekends and more. Fans can also customize this package by selecting different seats for each game.

With all three plans, online fees are waived.

For more information, including games and pricing, fans can visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/miniplans or call 412.642.7367. Information on Full and Half Season Plans is available here. For single-game tickets, fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/penguins.