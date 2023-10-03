Penguins Announce 2023-24 Seven-Game Mini-Plans

In anticipation of the 2023-24 regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have introduced three mini-plans – the Metro Matchup Pack, Weekend Warrior Pack and Flex Pack– each totaling seven games, to their ticketing lineup.

For fans excited to cheer on the Penguins against division rivals, the Metro Matchup Pack features seven must-see contests. The first game of the mini-plan is on Thursday, November 16 vs. New Jersey with the plan concluding on Thursday, March 28 vs. Columbus. Below are the games in this package:

Thursday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils

Saturday, December 2 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, December 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, January 2 vs. Washington Capitals

Tuesday, February 20 vs. New York Islanders

Thursday, March 7 vs. Washington Capitals

Thursday, March 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Weekend Warrior Pack is designed specifically for fans and families who prefer making the Penguins a part of their weekend plans. This mini-plan is highlighted by Saturday and Sunday monthly matchups starting with a visit from the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, November 19. The games in this package are listed below:

Sunday, November 19 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, December 30 vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday, January 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, February 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Sunday, March 17 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, April 13 vs. Boston Bruins

Finally, for those seeking the most flexibility, the Flex Pack allows fans to mix and match seven games of their choice, including promotional nights, weekends and more. Fans can also customize this package by selecting different seats for each game.

With all three plans, online fees are waived.

For more information, including games and pricing, fans can visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/miniplans or call 412.642.7367. Information on Full and Half Season Plans is available here. For single-game tickets, fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/penguins.