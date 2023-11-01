News Feed

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

For the fourth-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM against the Buffalo Sabres.

All fans in attendance will receive a Camo Wall Banner, courtesy of 84 Lumber.

“This continued partnership is our salute to their service, in gratitude for all they’ve done,” said Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing at 84 Lumber. “Our appreciation for our military has always been a top priority at 84 Lumber. We make sure to show our thanks year round by making donations, working with the Fisher House Foundation and other like-minded organizations, and hosting our own Military Appreciation Month in May.”

84 Lumber will be providing 1,000 tickets for local military members and veterans to attend the Military Appreciation Game. Military members who are interested in attending can enter for their chance to receive tickets here, and winners will be notified by Tuesday, November 7. 

Jerseys, pucks and additional autographed memorabilia will be put up for auction from November 11-15. Proceeds from the auction, hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, will benefit Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. To join the auction, visit pens.givesmart.com or text PENS to 76278 beginning on Nov. 11 at 12:00 PM.

In addition to the Penguins’ GetGo Military Salute which occurs at every home game, Pittsburgh will recognize all active military members and veterans in attendance as a thank you for their service.