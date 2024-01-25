Night of Assists Soars to New Heights with 'Hometowns and Hangouts' Theme

During the preseason, Sidney Crosby played tour guide to the Penguins when they visited his native Nova Scotia.

Last night, he got the chance to share a taste of his province with fans during the fifth annual ‘Night of Assists’ charity gala presented by Highmark, as this year’s theme invited attendees to travel to the ‘Hometowns and Hangouts’ of their favorite Penguins players.

“I think it's a great place. I know it's a pretty touristy place, too. So, I’m the first one to talk about it and hopefully, they enjoyed it,” the captain said with a smile.

They certainly did, as everyone who came to PPG Paints Arena to support the Penguins Foundation enjoyed interacting with Crosby and his teammates while dining on authentic cuisine and sipping signature cocktails from around the world.