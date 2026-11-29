After defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 at the KeyBank Center less than 24 hours ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins traveled home and came away with a resilient 3-2 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Tommy Novak tied the game with 51 seconds left in regulation, and Hendrix Lapierre scored his first career overtime goal on Sergei Bobrovsky.

“I thought we had a couple chances all night long,” Lapierre said. “When you come back to the bench, you think, you know, 'What if?’ I was really happy to get the two points today. I thought we deserved, at least, one point, which we got at the end. Then to get that second one was awesome."

The Penguins got off to a very strong start and controlled the pace of play for the majority of the opening period. Their hard work was rewarded with a power play when Oliver Ekman-Larsson cross-checked Atley Calvert, who made his NHL debut last night against Buffalo.

On the man-advantage, the first unit cycled the puck well and came close to scoring when Erik Karlsson’s shot rang off the goal post. After the penalty expired, the third line of Lapierre, Rutger McGroarty, and Ville Koivunen continued to work the puck in the offensive zone.

McGroarty found Letang at the point, who skated down the middle of the ice and snapped a shot past the blocker side of Bobrovsky, giving him goals in back-to-back games and the Penguins a late 1-0 lead in the first period.

“You go back to yesterday's game, that was a huge turning point there for us, that goal that he scored four-on-four, and I think he's just been following it up,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Another big goal for us there today, and I think some good defensive plays as well. I think he's been playing that way a lot this year.”

Toronto was able to find a response early in the second period. On the power play, Darren Raddysh’s shot from the point connected with John Tavares, who was to the right of Arturs Silovs, and beat him with a perfect redirection to even the score at 1-1.

However, much like the Buffalo game, the Penguins stayed within their structure and limited Toronto's offensive zone to just nine shots on goal through 40 minutes.

“You'll never watch a hockey game and not see chances against,” Muse said. “But it's been the really loud ones, the ones that you're talking about around the net – that's what we've been really focused in on. I think the guys have really made an effort there to be better with that, and I think it has shown the last two games.”

McGroarty, coming off a 2-point outing on Friday in Buffalo, was once again a difference-maker alongside his linemates Lapierre and Koivunen. The trio piled up scoring chances as Lapierre found himself on a breakaway, while McGroarty and Koivunen each got clean looks of their own.

“We're always looking for more, but I think these last six games, ever since that Ottawa game, it's just been better and better, and we feel super comfortable,” Lapierre said. “We're trying to play in the o-zone as much as we can and then, hopefully, get rewarded with some goals.”

Although they dictated the majority of play, the Penguins still had only one goal to show for their efforts, as Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion, kept the game close through two periods.

“Bobrovsky is a pretty good goalie. His resume kind of shows that,” McGroarty said. “Overall, we could have done a better job of taking away his eyes and making his life a little harder and back him up in his crease. But we had some really good looks, and honestly, he just made some big-time saves.”

In a tightly fought third period, the Leafs managed to get their second power play goal of the game and took a 2-1 lead off a powerful one-timer from Raddysh.

Looking for an equalizer, Silovs headed to the bench for a six-on-five situation, and the Penguins set up in the offensive zone with just over a minute left in regulation.

They worked the puck up-high to set up a one-timer from Captain Sidney Crosby. The puck seemed to hit Ben Kindel, and the rebound fell into the crease for Novak, who made no mistake for his team-leading tenth goal of the season.

In overtime, Silovs came up with some of his best stops of the night when he denied Easton Cowan and William Nylander on separate breakaways.

The play would eventually go the other way when Koivunen got in on the forecheck, forced a turnover, and Karlsson found Lapierre alone in front of the net. He quickly went backhand to forehand and snapped it by Bobrovsky for the win.

“The biggest thing with [Lapierre] is he stays hungry,” McGroarty said. “After our line gets one, he wants two, and then he wants three. He had so many looks tonight, and he definitely deserved it. So just seeing the smile on his face was pretty special, and I'm super happy for him.”

After finding themselves in a tough five-game skid, the Penguins have now bounced back with wins in back-to-back games. Muse said postgame that these last two games are more in line with how they want to play and that it is well-earned by everyone in the locker room.

The Penguins will now have a scheduled day off on Sunday as they look to carry this momentum into next week, starting off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

“I think the mentality is there for sure,” Lapierre said. “And, we got that feeling of winning yesterday, and I think it got us all back in the, 'this is fun,' you know, 'this is what we play for.' So, to have it again today is great. We've still got a lot to work on, but we're trending in the right direction."