Jesse Puljujarvi Joins the Penguins As a Free Agent Tryout

The Penguins brought in forward Jesse Puljujarvi on a free agent tryout, as they look to do their best to continue to improve this team, who’s gone 3-6-3 since their five-game winning streak in November.

After undergoing all of his testing on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Puljujarvi spoke with Head Coach Mike Sullivan ahead of Sunday’s practice.

He told the 25-year-old forward that there is an opportunity to possibly establish himself with a roster spot in Pittsburgh, after being drafted fourth overall by Edmonton in 2016 and playing parts of six seasons with the Oilers and Hurricanes.

“I think Jesse's a guy that has played in the league, that has had some success, and potentially could be a guy that could help us in some capacity,” Sullivan said. “So, we're going to try to immerse him right into the environment and see where it takes us.”

Puljujarvi said he got a “good sweat” in the session, rotating in with Drew O’Connor alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.

“He’s just a big guy that can skate, and strong on pucks and in front of the net,” the captain said. “That’s what I remember playing against him, and that’s what I saw today.”

Puljujarvi’s size – 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds – is also what stood out to Sullivan

“I think his size and his range and his reach and all of those things, my initial impression is that’s the first thing that jumps out at you,” Sullivan said. “He's an imposing presence with his size, and I think that could be something that could help us.”

It feels particularly good for Puljujarvi to be back in such an environment after undergoing bilateral hip surgery in the 2023 offseason. It’s a procedure that requires an especially intensive rehab process, which meant Puljujarvi didn’t have a contract entering this year.

Puljujarvi said he’s been doing a lot of treatments and fighting every day to get himself back into the best possible position to play for an NHL team.

“Been doing rehab long time now,” he said. “It’s been a long way, but that’s what it is right now. Have been doing rehabbing, have been working really hard to get back here, and happy now. Happy to be here and get the opportunity.”