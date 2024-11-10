Jarry Returns to Pittsburgh with Renewed Confidence

Tristan Jarry rejoined the Penguins at practice on Sunday after being recalled from his conditioning loan with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

The plan was for Jarry to play five games total for Pittsburgh’s minor-league affiliate over a 14-day span, and come back feeling good about his play after a shaky start to the season.

“Obviously, the first couple games up here didn't go the way that I wanted,” said the 29-year-old netminder, who went 1-1 before getting pulled in his third start, posting a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage. “So, it was just going down there, kind of refining my game a little bit, and being able to play those games consecutively and work those things out as a player.”

As head coach Mike Sullivan said, Jarry played “extremely well” while embracing the process in WBS, saying it turned out as the Penguins had hoped. He posted a 4-1 record with a 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage with WBS.

Jarry said he spoke with Penguins president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas before heading to WBS, and they thought it would be a good idea for him to have the net for several games in a row. While Jarry admitted that “it’s never easy when you have to kind of pick your family up and move to a different place and play some games, I think that's all part of the challenge. That's what you sign up for as a hockey player.”

Now, Jarry and the Penguins must keep that momentum going in Pittsburgh.

“I want to come back here and I want to play well,” Jarry said. “That's my goal, and that's what I want to do. I want to help this team as much as possible. Whenever I'm in the net, I think (it’s about) giving them a chance to win, and helping this team get in a good place.”