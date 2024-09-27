Getting to Know: Matt Grzelcyk

Fellow Bostonian Mike Sullivan said they see the defenseman, who’s been paired with Kris Letang during Training Camp presented by UPMC, as someone who could play in their top-four in some capacity.

“For a guy that may not be the biggest guy in the ice, he's a fierce competitor,” Sullivan said of the 30-year-old blueliner. “I think his greatest attribute is his puck-moving ability, just getting back to pucks, execution on the breakout, retrievals – whether it be with his partner or just punching a puck north to our forward so we can get it in our forwards’ hands, get out of our end zone, and start to establish a game that we hope to play. So, I really believe that Matt could help us in that regard.”

Grzelcyk took the time after a recent training camp practice to shed some more light on his background and interests. He’s a pleasure to chat with – good-natured, open, and engaging –and I could’ve asked a dozen more questions, but didn’t want to monopolize his time too much. Maybe we’ll do another edition in the future, but for now, here’s our conversation.

I know we talked a bit about your draft memories back when you first signed, but I wanted to ask what else you remembered from that experience, especially your impressions of the city.

I wasn’t sure if I was even going to get picked, so I honestly didn’t want to go at all. I just didn’t want to be here and not get drafted. My parents kind of convinced me, and I had played with a lot of guys who were going to go in the first round – that’s kind of like once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to witness that. It was kind of nice knowing you were not going to go in the first round, so I just got to sit and enjoy PPG. I remember it was beautiful. The second day was a lot more nerve-wracking; not knowing if you were going to go in the seventh round or second round. It happened really fast, too. I had zero inclination on when I was going to get picked. I thought I was going to go way later, but then it just happened. I feel like for thirty minutes, I actually blacked out; I don’t remember anything [laughs]. I remember walking down the stairs to meet everyone and then all the interviews after. Then after, I remember walking on one of the bridges towards the baseball stadium, and there was a lot of Boston people that we met up with there. We didn’t go to the Pirates game, but we could essentially see it all from the bridge. It was just so beautiful. Obviously, this place has a lot of great memories for me, so that definitely played a decision on where I wanted to sign.