Game Preview: Penguins at Rangers (04.01.24)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 25 games versus New York (13-9-3), and is 17-11-3 in its last 31 games versus the Rangers.

Tristan Jarry sits one win shy of his fifth-consecutive 20-win season. Jarry’s four 20-win campaigns are tied for third in franchise history behind Marc-Andre Fleury (9) and Tom Barrasso (6).

Sidney Crosby leads the NHL with 989 faceoff wins in 2023.24. He has 189 more faceoff wins than the Rangers’ Vincent Trochek (800).

Crosby has been red hot as of late, as he enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (2G8A). Crosby’s 10 points (2G-8A) since Mar. 24 ranks first in the NHL.

Crosby has points in eight of his last nine games overall, accumulating 15 points total (3G-12A) in that span.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game just one point shy of his 13th 80-point campaign. Crosby’s 12 80-point seasons are currently tied for fifth in NHL history, and when he reaches 80 points this year, only Wayne Gretzky will have more such seasons.

Crosby is also three points shy of ensuring that he will average a point per game for the 19th time in his 19 NHL seasons. Throughout NHL history, only Wayne Gretzky (19) has recorded more point-per-game seasons than Crosby.

Crosby enters tonight’s game four assists shy of 1,000 in his career. Crosby is looking to become just the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 assists, and is looking to become the seventh-fastest player to 1,000 assists. Crosby would also be just the seventh skater all-time to reach this milestone with one team.

Sidney Crosby has historically been successful against the New York Rangers. In 84 career games versus the Rangers, Crosby has registered 38 goals, 67 assists and 105 points. Crosby’s points-per-game average (1.25) against the Rangers is 10th in NHL history (min. 25 GP), and no active player has more points versus New York than him.

Crosby is currently the only active player in the NHL with 100-plus points against at least two franchises (New York Islanders, 132; Philadelphia, 129, NY Rangers, 105).

Jeff Carter enters tonight’s game one goal shy of the 10-goal plateau. His next goal would mark the 19th season he’s reached double digit goals, a feat that only 25 players in NHL history have accomplished. Only Alex Ovechkin (19) has more 10-goal seasons among active players.

Michael Bunting has six points (4G-2A) in 10 career games against the Rangers. He has three goals in six visits to Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins own an overall record of 385-87-46 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Lars Eller enters tonight’s game just two points shy of 400 in his career (177G-221A). Born in Rodovre, Denmark, Eller is looking to become the third Danish player in NHL history to achieve 400 or more points in a career. Eller (13th overall in 2007 NHL Draft) would become the 15th player from his draft class to reach 400 career points.

Drew O’Connor has goals in three-straight games (3G), matching his career-long goal streak of three games set from Feb. 20-25 (3G-1A). His three-game streak is the second-longest active goal streak in the league.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been consistently producing over the past nine games, averaging 3.78 goals per game. Since this stretch began on Mar. 14, only three teams in the NHL have scored more goals than the Penguins’ 31.