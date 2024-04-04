Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Not only is the Crosby/Ovechkin rivalry one of the NHL’s best, but it’s also the league’s longest-standing rivalry. Crosby and Ovechkin are the only two players in the NHL to play for the same team since the beginning of the 2005.06 season.

The two have combined to win four Stanley Cups, five Hart trophies (regular-season MVP) three Art Ross trophies (most points), 11 Rocket Richard trophies (most goals), three Conn Smythe awards (playoff MVP), and six Ted Lindsay awards (most outstanding player) among other awards.

Sidney Crosby has been red hot as of late, as he enters tonight’s game riding a six-game point streak (6G-9A). Crosby’s 15 points (6G-9A) since Mar. 24 ranks first in the NHL.

Crosby has points in 10 of his last 11 games overall, accumulating 20 points total (7G-13A) in that span. He and teammate Bryan Rust’s six-game point streaks are tied for the fifth-longest active point streaks in the NHL.

Crosby enters tonight’s game three assists shy of 1,000 in his career. Crosby is looking to become just the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 assists, and is looking to become the seventh-fastest player to 1,000 assists. Crosby would also be just the seventh skater all time to reach this milestone with one team.

Rickard Rakell is one goal shy of reaching 200 in his career (199). The Anaheim Ducks selected Rakell with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft. Among members of the 2011 NHL Draft class, Rakell ranks 10th with 198 goals. The Sundbyberg, Sweden native ranks eighth among active players from his native country in goals.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been consistently producing over the past 11 games, averaging 4.09 goals per game. Since this stretch began on Mar. 14, no team in the NHL has scored more goals than the Penguins’ 45.

Lars Eller enters tonight’s game just two points shy of 400 in his career (177G-221A). Born in Rodovre, Denmark, Eller is looking to become the third Danish player in NHL history to achieve 400 or more points in a career. Selected in the first round (13th overall) by St. Louis in the 2007 NHL Draft, Eller would become the 15th player from his draft class to reach 400 career points.

Sidney Crosby has consistently produced points throughout his career against the Capitals. Despite not playing in the same division as Washington until 2013.14, Crosby ranks first in points versus the Capitals among all active players.

Crosby has recorded 31 multi-point efforts against the Capitals, which is quickly approaching the NHL record (32).