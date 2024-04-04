Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Penguins' road trip continues, as the team is in Washington, D.C. to take on the Capitals at 7:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (34-30-11) WSH (36-28-10)

Washington is 20-11-6 at home this season, and is 36-28-10 (82 pts) overall. The Penguins sit three points back of the Capitals, who are currently in the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The home team most recently was bested by the Buffalo Sabres, 6-2, on April 2. They are led in goals (26) and points (62) by Dylan Strome. John Carlson leads the team in assists (39).

Game Notes

The Penguins have points in four-straight visits to Capital One Arena (3-0-1) and are 5-1-1 in their last seven road games against the Capitals.

Since the beginning of the 2015.16 campaign, no team has defeated Washington more than Pittsburgh (21 wins).

The Penguins own an overall record of 386-87-46 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Tristan Jarry sits one win shy of his fifth-consecutive 20-win season. Jarry’s four 20-win campaigns are tied for third in franchise history behind Marc-Andre Fleury (9) and Tom Barrasso (6).

Sidney Crosby (90 points) is one point shy of tying Mark Messier (91 points) for the seventh-most points versus Washington in NHL history.

Jeff Carter enters tonight’s game one goal shy of the 10-goal plateau. His next goal would mark the 19th season he’s reached double digit goals, a feat that only 25 players in NHL history have accomplished. Only Alex Ovechkin (19) has more 10-goal seasons among active players.

Michael Bunting is one assist shy of hitting the 30-assist plateau for the second time in his career (2021.22, 40), and is two assists shy of 100 in his career.

Crosby enters tonight’s game one goal shy of cracking the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career. Crosby’s goal total is currently tied for the third-highest of his career.

Crosby is looking to join Alex Ovechkin (2), Brendan Shanahan (1), Teemu Selanne (1), Gordie Howe (1), Phil Esposito (1), and Johnny Bucyk (1) as the only players 36 or older in NHL history to notch a 40-goal season.

The 2022.23 season marks the 19th season that generational talents Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin face off. The two have taken part in 68 head-to-head matchups, where Crosby and the Penguins have gone 39-25-4 against Ovechkin and the Capitals. Below are their stats when facing each other in the regular season:

Player
GP
G
A
Pts
Sidney Crosby
68
31
59
90
Alex Ovechkin
68
36
30
66

Not only is the Crosby/Ovechkin rivalry one of the NHL’s best, but it’s also the league’s longest-standing rivalry. Crosby and Ovechkin are the only two players in the NHL to play for the same team since the beginning of the 2005.06 season.

The two have combined to win four Stanley Cups, five Hart trophies (regular-season MVP) three Art Ross trophies (most points), 11 Rocket Richard trophies (most goals), three Conn Smythe awards (playoff MVP), and six Ted Lindsay awards (most outstanding player) among other awards.

Sidney Crosby has been red hot as of late, as he enters tonight’s game riding a six-game point streak (6G-9A). Crosby’s 15 points (6G-9A) since Mar. 24 ranks first in the NHL.

Crosby has points in 10 of his last 11 games overall, accumulating 20 points total (7G-13A) in that span. He and teammate Bryan Rust’s six-game point streaks are tied for the fifth-longest active point streaks in the NHL.

Crosby enters tonight’s game three assists shy of 1,000 in his career. Crosby is looking to become just the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 assists, and is looking to become the seventh-fastest player to 1,000 assists. Crosby would also be just the seventh skater all time to reach this milestone with one team.

Rickard Rakell is one goal shy of reaching 200 in his career (199). The Anaheim Ducks selected Rakell with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft. Among members of the 2011 NHL Draft class, Rakell ranks 10th with 198 goals. The Sundbyberg, Sweden native ranks eighth among active players from his native country in goals.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been consistently producing over the past 11 games, averaging 4.09 goals per game. Since this stretch began on Mar. 14, no team in the NHL has scored more goals than the Penguins’ 45.

Lars Eller enters tonight’s game just two points shy of 400 in his career (177G-221A). Born in Rodovre, Denmark, Eller is looking to become the third Danish player in NHL history to achieve 400 or more points in a career. Selected in the first round (13th overall) by St. Louis in the 2007 NHL Draft, Eller would become the 15th player from his draft class to reach 400 career points.

Sidney Crosby has consistently produced points throughout his career against the Capitals. Despite not playing in the same division as Washington until 2013.14, Crosby ranks first in points versus the Capitals among all active players.

Crosby has recorded 31 multi-point efforts against the Capitals, which is quickly approaching the NHL record (32).

