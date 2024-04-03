Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

By Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins players will give the "Shirts Off Our Backs" to over 20 lucky fans following the game on Monday, April 15 against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena. The annual post-game jersey presentation is part of the team's Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG at the final home game of the regular season. Game time is set for 7:00 PM, with PPG Paints Arena doors opening at 5:30 PM.

Scratch cards will be distributed to all fans in attendance for a chance to win a “Shirt Off Our Back” along with other prizes including autographed pucks, PensGear gift certificates and a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey signed by Sidney Crosby.

Fans in attendance will also have the chance to enter to win other prizes throughout the night, including a $500 DICK’S Sporting Goods gift card, “Pizza for a Year” from Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse, the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and one year of MEGA MILLIONS tickets thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

Starting on Saturday, April 13 and continuing through Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 15, PensGear will offer a 20% discount in-store and online at www.pensgear.com as part of the Fan Appreciation Night celebration. Some exclusions apply. The discount is not valid on Penguins Authentics purchases.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG and all remaining regular-season home games are available at pittsburghpenguins.com.

