Game Preview: 04.08.25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

WITNESSING GREATNESS

Sidney Crosby is statistically having one of the best seasons in NHL history by a player in their age 37 season or older, as his 86 points are the sixth most in a single season in league history.

The captain has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena as the forward has had points in 13-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1, 2025. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted eight goals, 11 assists and 19 points. His 13-game home point streak is second in the league for active home point streaks.

ROOKIES MAKING AN IMPACT

Rookie forwards Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen have been finding their strides in the NHL as of late. Since April 3, the rookies rank first and third respectively in points among NHL rookies.

RAK CITY

Rickard Rakell has been a goal scoring machine this year, as his 34 goals leads the team. With his goal on Sunday, he matched his career high set during the 2017-18 season.

Rakell is having one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only three players in that span not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin have had more goals in a single season on Pittsburgh than Rakell’s 34.

TRUSTY RUSTY

Bryan Rust has six goals over his last eight games (6G-4A). Since March 21, Rust and Sidney Crosby are both tied for sixth in the league in goals.

SWEDISH STAR

Defenseman Erik Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen and fourth overall with 52 points (10G-42A) this season. He currently sits one point away from surpassing Markus Naslund for the ninth-most points by a Swedish-born player.

He is also just one goal shy of becoming just the 24th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau. Among active blueliners, Karlsson’s 199 career goals rank second in the NHL. Among Swedish-born defensemen, only Nicklas Lidstrom (264) has more career goals than Karlsson.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin just one assist shy of surpassing Henrik Sedin the for 13th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Quick Hits

1) Tristan Jarry has won four of his last five games at home, going 4-1-0 with a 2.19 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout.

2) Noel Acciari recorded a blocked shot in Sunday's game in Chicago, bringing his total to 100 blocked shots for the season. This marks his second season with 100 or more blocked shots (2019-20, 103).

3) Bryan Rust has 10 points (7G-3A) in 12 career games against Chicago. At home against the Blackhawks, he has registered four points (3G-1A) in six games.

4) Erik Karlsson has points in four of his last seven games against Chicago (2G-4A) and has 17 points (2G-15A) in 24 career games against the Blackhawks.

5) Blake Lizotte has reached the 10-goal plateau for the third time in his career this season. The forward is currently one goal shy of surpassing his career high of 11 goals, set during the 2022-23 season.