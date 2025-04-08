Game Preview: 04.08.25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

1664828T_Yacht_Gameday_v3_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return from their three-game road trip for a rematch against the Chicago Blackhawks, with the contest proudly presented by UPMC Transplant Services. Puck drop is set for 7 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6 PM.

Throughout the game, fans will enjoy live music for Yacht Rock Night! Plus, Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (31-35-12), CHI (22-45-10)

The Penguins enter tonight’s game with points in five of their last eight games versus the Blackhawks (4-3-1). Pittsburgh has points in 16 of 31 games against Western Conference opponents this season (14-15-2). The Penguins have wins in two of their last four games at home against the Blackhawks (2-2-0).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

WITNESSING GREATNESS

Sidney Crosby is statistically having one of the best seasons in NHL history by a player in their age 37 season or older, as his 86 points are the sixth most in a single season in league history.

The captain has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena as the forward has had points in 13-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1, 2025. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted eight goals, 11 assists and 19 points. His 13-game home point streak is second in the league for active home point streaks.

ROOKIES MAKING AN IMPACT

Rookie forwards Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen have been finding their strides in the NHL as of late. Since April 3, the rookies rank first and third respectively in points among NHL rookies.

RAK CITY

Rickard Rakell has been a goal scoring machine this year, as his 34 goals leads the team. With his goal on Sunday, he matched his career high set during the 2017-18 season.

Rakell is having one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only three players in that span not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin have had more goals in a single season on Pittsburgh than Rakell’s 34.

TRUSTY RUSTY

Bryan Rust has six goals over his last eight games (6G-4A). Since March 21, Rust and Sidney Crosby are both tied for sixth in the league in goals.

SWEDISH STAR

Defenseman Erik Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen and fourth overall with 52 points (10G-42A) this season. He currently sits one point away from surpassing Markus Naslund for the ninth-most points by a Swedish-born player.

He is also just one goal shy of becoming just the 24th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau. Among active blueliners, Karlsson’s 199 career goals rank second in the NHL. Among Swedish-born defensemen, only Nicklas Lidstrom (264) has more career goals than Karlsson.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin just one assist shy of surpassing Henrik Sedin the for 13th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Quick Hits

1) Tristan Jarry has won four of his last five games at home, going 4-1-0 with a 2.19 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout.

2) Noel Acciari recorded a blocked shot in Sunday's game in Chicago, bringing his total to 100 blocked shots for the season. This marks his second season with 100 or more blocked shots (2019-20, 103).

3) Bryan Rust has 10 points (7G-3A) in 12 career games against Chicago. At home against the Blackhawks, he has registered four points (3G-1A) in six games.

4) Erik Karlsson has points in four of his last seven games against Chicago (2G-4A) and has 17 points (2G-15A) in 24 career games against the Blackhawks.

5) Blake Lizotte has reached the 10-goal plateau for the third time in his career this season. The forward is currently one goal shy of surpassing his career high of 11 goals, set during the 2022-23 season.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Penguins End Road Trip with Loss to Blackhawks

Crosby, Malkin Pay Homage to Ovechkin Setting Goal Record

Game Preview: 04.06.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defeat Strong Stars Squad in Impressive Win

Game Preview: 04.05.25 at Dallas Stars

McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

Acciari’s Relentless Effort Earns Him Unsung Hero Honors

Getting to Know: Connor Dewar

Getting to Know: Conor Timmins

Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Rookie Duo Rewarded: Penguins Call Up McGroarty, Koivunen

Penguins Forward Boko Imama Undergoes Successful Surgery

Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney Crosby Sets NHL Record with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Captain Consistent

Game Preview: 03.27.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18

Penguins Celebrate Inclusivity with Annual Pride Game

New Faces Make Their Mark in Win Over St. Louis

Penguins Sign Forward Avery Hayes to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Penguins Proud of Jarry's Response

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Penguins Sign Defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh