Penguins Defeat Strong Stars Squad in Impressive Win

Dallas was able to knot things up at 1 about midway through the first period with a breakaway goal from Evgenii Dadonov. He scored his second of the night in the second period to put the Stars in front, 2-1.

Twenty seconds into the final frame, rookie forward Rutger McGroarty delivered a pretty pass to Crosby, who nailed in his second goal of the game, tying the game at 2-2. It was McGroarty’s second career helper after notching his first career point on an assist to Rust on Thursday at St. Louis.

“He's been great,” Rust said of his linemate. “Tends to be in all the right places... he made some really nice plays out there tonight, and I think the more he stays in this league and plays his game, he's just going to keep getting better and better.”

However, Dallas quickly responded, as Dadonov struck once again for his second career hat trick – with the first also coming against Pittsburgh. But with 11:11 remaining, Rust found his 200th career goal and 28th of the season, tying a career high and making him the ninth player in Penguins history to reach that number with the team.

“Means I'm getting old, first of all,” Rust said about scoring his 200th career goal. “Second of all, I'm really proud. I didn't think I'd ever get to say I scored 200 goals in the NHL. The first time I came into this league, I was like, I hope I can just stick around for a couple years. Now, here I am, 200 goals later. I think back, and I’m obviously really blessed, and there’s obviously more to do.”

The Penguins will look to hold onto this momentum as they have a quick turnaround, heading to Chicago to face off against the Blackhawks on Sunday at 6 PM to complete their three-game road trip.