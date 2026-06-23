Hoffmann Family Receives Unanimous NHL Approval to Acquire Pittsburgh Penguins

Family-Owned Firm Officially Adding Iconic NHL Franchise to Growing Portfolio

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH/CHICAGO (June 23, 2026) – Hoffmann Family of Companies (“HF Companies”), the U.S.-based family-owned firm, today announced it has received unanimous approval from the NHL Board of Governors to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the National Hockey League's most storied and celebrated franchises. The transaction is expected to close imminently; financial terms were not disclosed.

Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of HF Companies' Private Equity arm will serve as Governor. Greg Hoffmann, CEO of the firm’s Real Estate arm; Kyle Dubas, General Manager & President of Hockey Operations of the Pittsburgh Penguins; and David Hoffmann, Founder & Chairman of HF Companies, will each serve as Alternate Governors.

"This is a defining moment for our family," said Geoff Hoffmann, incoming Governor of the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The Penguins represent everything Hoffmann Family of Companies stands for — community, excellence and long-term thinking. We look forward to building on the team’s success by providing support and resources to both Kyle Dubas and the hockey operations team, as well as the established leadership group on the business side. We're proud to represent this storied franchise and are eager to become an active, invested part of the Pittsburgh community."

The acquisition marks HF Companies' most significant investment to date and deepens an already-growing presence in Western Pennsylvania. The firm owns Viking Plastics, headquartered in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and DHR Global, a leading executive search firm headquartered in Chicago with offices in both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Founded in 1989 by family patriarch David Hoffmann, HF Companies has grown into a global enterprise spanning more than 200 brands across 400 locations in 30 countries, employing more than 27,000 people. With primary hubs in Chicago, Naples and St. Louis, the firm has completed five acquisitions in the current calendar year, a pace that reflects its ambition and financial strength.

Hockey isn't new to the Hoffmann family — it's personal. They also own the Florida Everblades, the five-time Kelly Cup champions competing in the ECHL. In 2022, Geoff and his wife Megan founded Type 1 Timer Hockey, the only hockey camp in the United States designed specifically for youth living with Type 1 diabetes. Inspired by their son Henry's diagnosis at age seven, the camp has grown from 40 to nearly 150 campers and is held annually at Hertz Arena, home of the Everblades.

About Hoffmann Family of Companies
Hoffmann Family of Companies is a multi-vertical, family-owned private equity firm consisting of over 200 global brands and employs 27,000 employees with businesses located in 30 countries and 400 locations around the world. Hoffmann Family of Companies’ verticals include Agriculture, Aviation & Transportation, Financial & Professional Services, Hospitality & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Marine, Media & Marketing and Real Estate. For more information, visit HFCompanies.com.

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