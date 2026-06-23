Penguins Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Penguins will play four preseason games prior to the start of the 2026.27 season – two at home at PPG Paints Arena and two on the road.

Pittsburgh opens the preseason at home with a back-to-back against Buffalo on September 21 and Detroit on September 22.

The team will then head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on September 24 and will wrap up the preseason on September 26 against the Sabres in Buffalo.

Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Below is a look at Pittsburgh's full 2026 preseason schedule: