After the Penguins took Ben Kindel 11th overall in last summer’s NHL Draft, a move that surprised the people who had the forward ranked lower, President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas provided his perspective on the pick.
“I think right from the beginning of the year, he was a player that our area scouts and [Penguins Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark] really keyed in on as someone that they just had a lot of belief in,” Dubas explained. “And then I had watched him play, and he just continued to get better and better. We understand he’s not the biggest guy, but you look at the production and you look at the intelligence and the skillset, and where we came to in the last couple of days is that if we passed on him, we had intel that he wasn’t going to go much further beyond [our pick].
“And we just didn’t want to look back on it and say, ‘Geez, why did we pass on this guy that had 99 points and then stepped up his game in the playoffs?’ And it has all the makings of one of these prototypical ones that we were going to kick ourselves about.”
That will go down in Penguins history as an all-time quote, considering what happened next.
Kindel made the team out of training camp and went on to have one of the best NHL seasons by an 18-year-old in Penguins history. He finished the year with 17 goals, the fourth-most in a season after Sidney Crosby, Jordan Staal and Jaromir Jagr. Kindel did a terrific job of handling the responsibility that comes with playing the center position at such a young age, and earned the respect and admiration of his teammates for the overall maturity he displayed.