Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp June 29 to July 3 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host their annual prospect development camp from June 29 to July 3 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
The camp kicks off on Monday, June 29 and consists of five days of on/off-ice sessions split among three groups, ending with a tournament on Friday, July 3.
The camp will feature an initial roster of 22 prospects, including recently signed players Jake Livanavage, Melvin Fernstrom and Gabriel D’Aigle. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2026 NHL Draft.
All practices, including the end-of-camp tournament, are open to the public and free of charge.
As in previous years, development camp will feature a variety of off-ice presentations and activities focused on professional development. The players will also participate in a community event during the camp.
Below is the full on-ice schedule for the 2026 Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp:
Monday, June 29:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:00 AM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
12:00 PM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Tuesday, June 30:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:00 AM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
12:00 PM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Wednesday, July 1:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:45 AM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
1:30 PM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Thursday, July 2:
9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)
10:00 AM – Team A Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
11:45 AM – Team B Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
1:30 PM – Team C Skating & Skills (FedEx & Covestro Rink)
Friday, July 3:
12:00 PM – Tournament (FedEx Rink)