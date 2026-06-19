Penguins Name Ron Francis as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations

The Penguins have named Ron Francis as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.
In his new role, Francis will assist the Penguins’ hockey operations leadership group with strategic planning, roster construction and optimization of all internal systems and processes to help further implement best practices within the organization. Francis will provide expertise and counsel during key events during the season including training camp, the NHL Draft, trade deadline and free agency, while also supporting the Club’s minor league operations and Player Development staff.
“Ron has a deep affinity for the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins. He cherishes his time spent here as a player where he had tremendous success and is an outstanding ambassador for the Penguins and the city of Pittsburgh,” said Dubas. “Ron’s playing experience, management experience, and familiarity with the Penguins and Pittsburgh will be a great benefit to our organization and all members of our management team. We look forward to having a person of Ron’s experience and character in our front office as we continue to work to build the Penguins back into a perennial Stanley Cup contender.”