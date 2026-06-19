Penguins Name Ron Francis as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations

Francis, 63, most recently spent the past seven seasons with the Seattle Kraken organization, joining them in 2019 as their first General Manager in franchise history, holding that role until 2025 when he was promoted to President of Hockey Operations. While with Seattle, Francis oversaw the buildout of the Kraken from the ground up, spearheading the hiring of all members of their hockey operations department, the construction of their practice facility, their affiliation agreement with their AHL club, Coachella Valley, as well as the selection of their inaugural NHL roster via expansion draft.

Seattle’s best season under Francis came during their second in existence, the 2022-23 campaign, as the Kraken eclipsed 100 points, going 46-28-8 to finish fourth in the Pacific Division and earn the first Stanley Cup Playoff berth in franchise history.

Prior to his time in Seattle, the native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, spent 12 years in management with the Carolina Hurricanes (2006-18), holding various roles including Executive Vice President and General Manager (2014-18), Director of Hockey Operations (2011-14), Director of Player Personnel (2008-11), Associate Coach (2008-11), Assistant General Manager (2007-08) and Director of Player Development (2006-07).

While with the Hurricanes, Francis was part of the management group that acquired multiple key players via draft or trade that played integral parts on Carolina’s 2026 Stanley Cup Championship team including Sebastian Aho (2015), Jacob Slavin (2012) and Jordan Staal (2012).

The Hockey Hall-of-Famer enjoyed a 23-year playing career in the NHL split between the Pittsburgh Penguins (1991-98), Carolina Hurricanes (1998-04), Hartford Whalers (1982-91) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2004). One of the most decorated players in NHL history, Francis has won two Stanley Cups (PIT – 1991, ’92), one Selke Trophy (PIT – 1995), three Lady Byng Memorial Trophies (PIT – 1995, ’98; CAR – 2002) and one King Clancy Trophy (CAR – 2002). Francis ranks fifth in NHL history in regular-season scoring having recorded 1,798 points (549G-1,249A) in 1,731 career games. His 1,249 assists trail only Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history, and he is one of just 50 players ever to eclipse 500 goals. Francis was selected 4th overall, from the Soo Greyhounds, in the 1981 NHL Draft. Francis has his #10 retired by the Soo Greyhounds and Carolina Hurricanes.

Francis was recently elected to the Pittsburgh Penguins Hall-of-Fame as part of the Class of 2025.