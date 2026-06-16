Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to One-Year Contract Extension

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a one-year contract extension, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The two-way contract runs through the 2026-27 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $850,000 at the NHL level.

Gauthier, 25, completed his fourth season in the Penguins organization in 2025-26. He spent the year with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, posting a 21-9-5 record in 36 games with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with three shutouts. Gauthier ranked second in the ECHL in save percentage (.929) and third in goals-against average (2.09). This season, Gauthier became Wheeling’s all-time wins leader and shutouts leader.

In the 2026 Kelly Cup playoffs, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound goaltender went 9-8 with a 2.23 goals-against average and .922 save percentage with three shutouts, helping the Nailers reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2016.

In four seasons in the ECHL from 2022-26, Gauthier has played in 124 career regular-season games with a 71-42-9 record, a 2.26 goals-against average and .923 save percentage with 10 shutouts. In the 2023-24 season, Gauthier was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year and to the ECHL First All-Star Team while posting a league best .923 save percentage in the regular season. 

In the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Gauthier has a 10-5-7 record in 25 career games with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with two shutouts.

The Calgary, Alberta native has won a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2019 and a silver medal at the World Junior Championship in 2021 with Team Canada.

Gauthier was originally signed by Pittsburgh on March 1, 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

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