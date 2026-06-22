Penguins to Make Five Selections in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have five selections in this year’s NHL Draft, held from June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Penguins will make three selections in the first two rounds. Below is a breakdown of Pittsburgh’s picks:

Round 1, Pick 22

Round 2, Pick 39 – Acquired from Winnipeg on March 7, 2025

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 86

Round 6, Pick 170 – Acquired from Nashville on August 13, 2024

The Penguins hold one pick in the first round, and four picks in the top-100.

This year’s draft will be held over two days: Friday, June 26 at 7:00 PM ET (Round 1 on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 AM ET (Rounds 2-7, on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet).