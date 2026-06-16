Brunicke, Howe Growing into Pros

Brunicke’s year was busy, to say the least. The defenseman, who turned 20 last month, spent time with Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Team Canada and Kamloops, moving between all of the clubs.

“Obviously, a unique season for myself. I played on like, four or five different teams,” Brunicke said. “I got to play in the NHL at 19, that's definitely a big accomplishment for myself. I don't think many people can say they did that.”

After nearly making the team out of his first-ever training camp in 2024, Brunicke was named to the opening-night roster in 2025. He made his NHL debut in the season opener on Oct. 7 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and played nine total games with Pittsburgh, which kept Brunicke from burning up a year of his entry-level contract.

“Super happy I got those nine games in. Learned a lot about myself as a person and a player,” Brunicke said. “I got given things from the guys up top about what I need to do ultimately to stay in the NHL.”

His play at the NHL level did start to get wobbly, as Kyle Dubas put it, which is typical for young defensemen. But when he wasn’t in the lineup, Brunicke was able to hone in on certain areas of his game, like skating, strength and power, with the development staff in Pittsburgh. That helped set Brunicke up for success the rest of the way.

The Penguins tried to time a five-game conditioning stint with WBS to happen right before the World Junior Championship obligations began. Getting the chance to represent Canada at that tournament meant a lot to Brunicke, as he had been injured the previous year. From there, Brunicke reported back to juniors, helping the Blazers make the playoffs. After their season ended, Brunicke rejoined WBS for their Calder Cup run, playing on the first D pairing.

“Between the Buffalo [Prospects Challenge] tournament, the pre-season for us where I think he played five games, the nine with us, the five games in Wilkes, plus all the work he was able to do directly with our staff – I think in terms of how it served his long-term, that's on display now in Wilkes,” Dubas said last month, when WBS was still playing. “I think we're very happy with how the year went.”

And now that it’s officially over, Brunicke feels the same. He said being part of this WBS squad was the most fun he ever had playing on a team. Ending on a strong note like that has given him plenty of confidence heading into the summer, where Brunicke will focus on having a strong offseason in the gym as he prepares for a full season at the professional level.

“Just thinking about each game, I felt really good throughout the whole time I was here,” Brunicke said. “There's going to be ups and downs and mistakes, but ultimately I think I'm really rounding out my game. There's obviously still things I got to improve on, but yeah, I felt really good.”