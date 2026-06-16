Brunicke, Howe Growing into Pros

While Brunicke was able to move around and play games, Howe spent a good chunk of the season rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2025 Western Hockey League playoffs, where he was teammates with Ben Kindel on the Calgary Hitmen.
“Knee injuries are never fun,” Howe said. “It was a lot of rehab, and I worked really hard. The trainers here (in WBS) and in Pitt took really good care of me, and they did a really good job.”
Howe underwent surgery last April, and made his professional debut with WBS in February. Penguins management didn’t want Howe to put any sort of pressure on himself with the double whammy of returning to game action after months of being sidelined, while adjusting to a new level of play.
“I think at the start and coming back, they just wanted me to get a feel of it,” Howe said. “Just go out there and just not think, just play ... get my legs under me.”
It was challenging, but not unexpected. As Howe said, it’s a cliché that the guys are bigger and stronger, so he was prepared for that.
“You talk to guys, you know that. You work hard in the gym for that reason,” Howe said. “I feel like the start was tough to get the timing of the game down, getting the game legs back. I thought, as I played more games, I only got better. Got more of my touch back, and more of the pep in my step.”
Howe finished the regular season with eight goals and 16 points in 27 games, before recording three goals and five points in 14 playoff games. From management’s point of view, even though they knew Howe was working through a lot, it didn’t really show.
“To see him come into this year, a first-year young pro coming off an ACL surgery, he didn't really struggle,” said Amanda Kessel, Director of Minor League Operations and WBS Assistant GM. “I think it's credit to him, he works extremely hard. Everyone loves the kid... I think he's versatile, he could play on the first line or the fourth line and be effective. He can play penalty kill, power play. He's somebody who can play in multiple different roles and excel at them.
"He’s a warrior, and somebody that is a winner, and you want on your team.”
Now, Howe is looking forward to having a healthy summer after earning the opportunity to go to battle with this group.
“Yeah, it was a lot of fun,” he said. “There was a lot of work that went into it. It was a long injury. So, it was super fun. It was really cool to be a part of this team. The guys that were here, they made it really easy coming in, and obviously, the first year's a tough year. But they made it easy, and it was a lot of fun. Looking forward to a big summer, and come back even better next year.”