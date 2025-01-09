Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

1552478T_StarWars_Gameday_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins continue along a five-game homestand as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

May the force be with you on Star Wars Night! There will be over 60 characters interacting with fans at the game, and fans can stop by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Hall of Champions to check out a collection of unique props for fun Star Wars-themed photo opportunities! Fans are welcome to dress up, however lightsabers will not be permitted and masks must be removed upon entering PPG Paints Arena.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (17-17-8), EDM (25-12-3)

Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 26 games versus the Oilers (15-7-4) dating back to December 5, 2007. The Penguins are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Oilers. Their last win against Edmonton came on Dec. 20, 2019. Prior to dropping their last three home games against the Oilers, the Penguins had a nine-game home point streak against Edmonton (7-0-2).

Related Links

foodPhotos-10

New year, new food! Be sure to check out two new concession options at PPG Paints Arena - a lobster roll at Dahntahn Lobster behind section 110 and the "Lord Stanley” Pittsburgh steak sub at Mic Drop behind section 233.

Recent News

Game Notes

* The Penguins are 10-5-4 dating back to Nov. 27 and in this span, no team has scored more goals than the Penguins:

* Rickard Rakell continued his hot streak on Tuesday, tallying two goals to give him his team-leading 20th goal of the campaign. Rakell’s second goal helped him to his sixth-career 20-goal season, and second with Pittsburgh. He’s one of just 14 players in the Crosby Era (2005-Present) to have multiple 20-goal seasons with the Penguins. This season, only William Nylander (23) has more goals in the NHL among Swedish-born players, and he is one of just 13 NHL players with 20 or more goals this year.

Of Rakell’s 20 goals, 16 of them have come at even strength, which is tied for fifth in the league.

Dating back to Nov. 27, no player in the NHL has more goals than Rakell, who’s notched 23 points (13G-10A) in 19 games in that span.

Rakell has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Edmonton Oilers. In 34 career games, Rakell has recorded 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points with four game-winning goals. His four game-winners are tied for his most against any one team (Colorado, 4), and his point and goal totals are his second- and third-most against one team, respectively.

* Forward Drew O’Connor is set to appear in his 200th career NHL game. He will become just the sixth undrafted player in the Crosby Era (2005-Present) to skate in 200 or more games with Pittsburgh.

* Sidney Crosby is just one goal shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history. He’s also three points shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for the fifth-most points with one franchise in NHL history.

* Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tonight's game with 11 points (2G-9A) over his last 10 games. Going back further, Karlsson has recorded 18 points (2G-16A) over his last 19 games and in that span, only four NHL blueliners have recorded more points.

Karlsson has multiple points in back-to-back games (1G-3A). With two-plus points, Karlsson can have his first multi-point streak of three or more games since Nov. 9-14, 2023 (3GP, 3G-3A).

* Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk picked up an assist on Tuesday night against Columbus, giving him points in four of his last five games (5A). Grzelcyk also has an active three-game assist/point streak (3A), and only three NHL defensemen have longer active streaks.

Quick Hits

1) Sidney Crosby is three assists from tying Marcel Dionne (1,040) for the 11th-most assists in NHL history.

2) Bryan Rust is one point shy of his eighth career 30-point season. When he records his next point, he’ll become just the ninth player in franchise history to have eight or more 30-point campaigns with the team.

3) Matt Grzelcyk is one assist shy of tying his career high of assists (22) set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

4) Blake Lizotte has been plus or even in 23 of his 26 games played this season.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 398-90-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

Game Preview: 12.03.24 vs. Florida Panthers