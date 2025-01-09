Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

* The Penguins are 10-5-4 dating back to Nov. 27 and in this span, no team has scored more goals than the Penguins:

* Rickard Rakell continued his hot streak on Tuesday, tallying two goals to give him his team-leading 20th goal of the campaign. Rakell’s second goal helped him to his sixth-career 20-goal season, and second with Pittsburgh. He’s one of just 14 players in the Crosby Era (2005-Present) to have multiple 20-goal seasons with the Penguins. This season, only William Nylander (23) has more goals in the NHL among Swedish-born players, and he is one of just 13 NHL players with 20 or more goals this year.

Of Rakell’s 20 goals, 16 of them have come at even strength, which is tied for fifth in the league.

Dating back to Nov. 27, no player in the NHL has more goals than Rakell, who’s notched 23 points (13G-10A) in 19 games in that span.

Rakell has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Edmonton Oilers. In 34 career games, Rakell has recorded 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points with four game-winning goals. His four game-winners are tied for his most against any one team (Colorado, 4), and his point and goal totals are his second- and third-most against one team, respectively.

* Forward Drew O’Connor is set to appear in his 200th career NHL game. He will become just the sixth undrafted player in the Crosby Era (2005-Present) to skate in 200 or more games with Pittsburgh.

* Sidney Crosby is just one goal shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history. He’s also three points shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for the fifth-most points with one franchise in NHL history.

* Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tonight's game with 11 points (2G-9A) over his last 10 games. Going back further, Karlsson has recorded 18 points (2G-16A) over his last 19 games and in that span, only four NHL blueliners have recorded more points.

Karlsson has multiple points in back-to-back games (1G-3A). With two-plus points, Karlsson can have his first multi-point streak of three or more games since Nov. 9-14, 2023 (3GP, 3G-3A).

* Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk picked up an assist on Tuesday night against Columbus, giving him points in four of his last five games (5A). Grzelcyk also has an active three-game assist/point streak (3A), and only three NHL defensemen have longer active streaks.

Quick Hits

1) Sidney Crosby is three assists from tying Marcel Dionne (1,040) for the 11th-most assists in NHL history.

2) Bryan Rust is one point shy of his eighth career 30-point season. When he records his next point, he’ll become just the ninth player in franchise history to have eight or more 30-point campaigns with the team.

3) Matt Grzelcyk is one assist shy of tying his career high of assists (22) set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

4) Blake Lizotte has been plus or even in 23 of his 26 games played this season.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 398-90-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.