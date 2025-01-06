From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Rust was born and raised in Oakland County, Michigan, and grew up a fan of the Red Wings, listing Martin LaPointe as his favorite player. Rust was drafted by the Penguins a year after the franchise beat his hometown team in their 2009 Stanley Cup Final rematch, taken in the third round (80th overall). Despite his Detroit roots, Rust has become a player who personifies what it means to be a Penguin.

“He's an honest player who brings an honest effort every game. You know what you're going to get from him,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He plays on both sides of the puck, he plays in every situation. He made his mark in the league being a penalty killer and a checker, and he's evolved offensively to the point where he's a 20-plus goal scorer.

“So, for me, he's just a complete player. He's a Stanley Cup champion. He's been here a long time.”

Sullivan, who appeared in over 700 games as an NHL player before racking up over two decades of NHL coaching experience and counting, often says that in all of his years in this league, he’s never seen a player develop their offensive game to the level that Rust has.

“I just think it's his drive, you know? His passion to play the game and his drive to continue to get better. Rusty is willing to put the work in, and it's a daily endeavor,” Sullivan said. “I don't think there's a lot of players that are willing to put the work in on a daily basis to continue to improve and get better and grow. He’s one that is.”

The catalyst for that came the summer of 2012 following his sophomore year at Notre Dame. Bryan chose to join the Fighting Irish in hopes of starting to make his own way in the hockey world, with his brother Matt – who is three years older – playing at Michigan.

“My brother was this hockey stud, and my entire life, I was always Little Rust,” Bryan said. “So, at that point, it was - do I still continue that path and play with my brother, which would have been extremely fun and awesome, or kind of make my own path and go to a different school? Then as soon as I visited Notre Dame, I kind of just fell in love with it.”

His freshman year went fine, but the following season was a wakeup call for Bryan. “Basically, got told to kick your butt in gear. I think I owe a lot of credit to my older brother, because he went with me that entire summer, and taught me how to work hard,” he said. “I think ever since then, I've just been able to kind of take that and remember that if you're not working hard, you're probably not getting better.”

The challenge Bryan faced corresponded with a somewhat bumpy time for Matt, coming off his first year of professional hockey. Matt had been taken by Florida in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Draft before starting a four-year career with the Wolverines. He didn’t end up signing with the Panthers, instead inking a PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and playing 43 games in the American Hockey League, and three with Wheeling of the ECHL.

“A lot of what I was going through at the time was in many ways similar to Bryan,” Matt said before adding with a smile, “We worked hard, and he probably has a couple generous things to say about that on my account, but we just had so much fun that offseason, and we got to do it together. The older you get, the more you recognize how special that time is.”

“I think anyone that's competed at a high level has a story about when the game gets hard. These are defining moments in your career that require you to believe in yourself and weather the storm. I think that time was special for us both. Obviously, it worked out a little differently for me. But I think the important part of that time, and maybe why it has kind of stuck with us both, is that it was just the purest form of our story as brothers who loved playing the game together.”

The boys regrouped back at home, moving in with their parents, mom Betsy and dad Steve. They also had Matt’s former Michigan teammate Ben Winnett staying with them that summer. The three of them would work out early in the mornings, usually around 7 AM, at the local Powerhouse Gym.

“It was right down the street. We would show up to Powerhouse with all of our athletic gear on and going way too serious for the scouts in this public gym,” Matt said, laughing. “We were doing the whole offseason program, all of the plyos, the conditioning, and weightlifting.. Just in the middle of everything, laying down cones and doing agility drills, sprints. It was a riot. We had an absolute blast. Honestly, it was the best offseason I've ever had. We were brothers being brothers.”