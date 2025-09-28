Flower Gets His Flowers

When Fleury's night was first announced, the game quickly sold out. On game day, people started gathering around PPG Paints Arena in the early afternoon. Shortly before doors opened, lines at the gates wrapped around the entire building, a scene reminiscent of playoff hockey.

Emily Corcoran brought her son Gus, who started loving hockey about a year ago, and Fleury is his favorite.

“We have goalie equipment because he wants to be just like Fleury. He plays dek hockey as a goalie because he wants to be just like Fleury. When this happened, there’s only so many moments you get with your kid, and this is it,” Emily said. “What we love about him is his passion without being rough. He just brings fun into the game. He keeps the fun in these games. He is just someone that I want my child to look up to.”

Emily and Gus were among the Penguins faithful who wanted to be inside for warmups so they could be down at the glass. Many of them were armed with the most heartwarming signs, thanking Fleury for the impact he has had.

“I try to read them when I skate around, just something to do, right?” Fleury grinned. “But everybody has been so kind to me and my family around here. It's always fun to see those, when younger kids are writing and saying that they only play goalie and stuff, and they have always been watching. I don't know, I think it's obviously very flattering, but humbling, too.”