A 'Fleury' of Smiles in Practice

Fleury suited up in yellow pads similar to the ones he debuted back in 2003, a perfect nod to coming full circle over the past two days, while his helmet paid homage to all the ones he wore in Pittsburgh.

“He had a very specific style, which I think you could see,” Crosby said. “You could see him express that, and that’s pretty cool. I think a lot of players express themselves differently or are known for different things. His style is always pretty unique with his pads and the way that he played the game, pretty acrobatic and pretty athletic. That will always stand out.”

Fleury then took the ice to cheers from the several hundred people gathered in the stands, who began chanting his name, with his teammates remarking on the impressive turnout.

“You can see what he meant to this city every time he stepped in or near the net,” Bryan Rust said. “The crowd went wild. The place was full for practice. That just says it all.”

When Fleury first lined up between his old friends the goalposts, his buddies immediately began shooting on him. Kris Letang got one five-hole, with Fleury yelping, “AHH!” He later stacked the pads on Crosby, who still managed to score, much to his delight.

“He’s always making noises out there,” Rust said. “If you score, he’s saying,’ Hey dude, good shot!’ If he makes the save, he’s always laughing or in your face or chirping you a little bit. He’s always working hard, battling on rebounds. I don’t think anybody has as much fun as him out there.”

When Fleury wasn’t hooting and hollering, he was talking with goalie coach Andy Chido, his rookie season teammate, and assistant coach Nick Bonino, his teammate during the back-to-back Cup runs. Fleury actually tapped Bonino on the skate while passing by and pretended it wasn’t him before the two spent time catching up.

“It's been a few years, you know? But doesn't feel like it,” Fleury said when doing media availability from his old locker stall. “It's so good to see the guys, obviously. But you guys and other staff members that are still the same. Bones is now a coach, too, eh? [And Chico!] Chico, too, yeah! Definitely very fortunate to be able to come back for a couple of days.”