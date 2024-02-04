Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Sidney-Crosby-All-Star
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Sidney Crosby is held in such high regard by his peers, and the NHL All-Star festivities are an opportunity for them to share how much they idolize the Penguins captain.

This year in Toronto, the players marveled at how Crosby has been able to sustain such an elite level of play at 36 years old.

“Just to see the season he’s having, it’s impressive. It goes to the work ethic that he has, the skill set and the leadership that he provides,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said.

“Sid’s the crispiest hockey player of all time,” Islanders forward Mathew Barzal added. “His passing, skating, vision, puck protection – everything, really. So, I'm not surprised. He could probably be this way five years from now. He’s got the Lebron (James) effect, where age doesn't really matter. He's always going to be one of the best players in the league.”

When it comes to longevity, the NBA superstar is someone that Crosby has looked to. He’s always admired Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL last year after winning seven Super Bowls in 23 seasons. In tennis, Crosby has been impressed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“In hockey, I look at guys, especially that I played with,” he said before mentioning former teammate Matt Cullen, who had come up earlier in a conversation on the way to Scotiabank Arena for the All-Star Game, **where Crosby and Team MacKinnon lost to Team McDavid in the first game of the 3-on-3 tournament**.

“I look at how long Cully played and the way he took care of himself. There's obviously a balance… you want to be disciplined and you want to make sure you take care of yourself, but you're not a robot either and you still have to enjoy it.

“But definitely, there's a lot of guys, a lot of athletes that you try to learn from that have shown that even later in their career, they can still have success. Part of that is physical, part of that is mental, but trying to understand where that balance is.”

Crosby’s recent vacation in Montana during Pittsburgh’s bye week in the days leading up to the All-Star Game is a perfect example of that.

Crosby first visited Montana as a teenager, when he attended Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school for the 2002-03 season, and “really liked it.” Crosby returned a few summers ago, and decided that for his next trip, he wanted to experience the state during chillier temperatures.

“I love the winter. I miss the winters a bit. We don't get a lot of snow in Pittsburgh anymore,” Crosby said with a smile. “We used to, but it seems like we don’t get any anymore. Most guys chase the sun, and I chase the snow a little bit.”

Although when Crosby arrived, the weather was the warmest it had been at this time of year in around six decades. “They said it’s the least amount of snowfall they've had in the last, like, 60 years at least,” he said. “It didn't seem like that. There was still a good amount around. But the weather was great. It was a good trip.”

Crosby went on hikes, explored Yellowstone National Park, and before heading to Toronto, donned his gear and skated outdoors at the Big Sky Ice Rink.

“I'm not too surprised (he brought his equipment),” said Crosby’s friend and fellow Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon, who trains with him in the summers. “He loves the game and I think he skates most breaks, wherever he’s at, he likes to touch the ice… it makes him feel good, and that's just the way it is.”

Crosby was in good spirits after crossing the border for his first All-Star weekend in his home country, saying he appreciates the time off more as he gets older. He also appreciates events like this more as he gets older, especially considering the NHL isn’t holding an All-Star Game next year with the advent of the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament.

Reflecting back on his previous All-Star appearances, it wasn’t hard to pick the one that stood out the most: Dallas in 2007.

“The first one, I think, always,” Crosby said. “Just because you watch it growing up, and then there's guys that you watch in All-Star games or watch growing up, and now you're playing alongside of them and getting to know them. I think all of that just hitting you at once, I think that probably was one I look back on with fond memories. I think we lost 10-9. Didn’t have a point. Couldn't get involved at all (laughs). So yeah, I remember that one.”

That adds another wonderful layer to Crosby’s interactions with Connor Bedard, in his rookie year with Chicago after the Blackhawks drafted him first overall in June, during the Skills competition.

Neither player actually participated in the new-look event, instead helping out as the passers during the One-Timers portion, and whenever there were lulls, Crosby chatted with the young phenom who’s been vocal about how much he looks up to the Penguins captain for how he carries himself on and off the ice.

Sidney-Crosby-Connor-Bedard

“Obviously with his injury (Bedard has a broken jaw), I'm sure he would like to be out there competing and playing, but I think it's great that he was able to come and get to meet guys,” Crosby said. “I know even for a young player, I think guys still appreciate being able to meet him as well and get to know him. He's a guy who is going to be there for a lot of years. So, it's cool to be around everyone, to see familiar faces, but also to meet new guys and that sort of thing.”

Especially in the locker rooms, where Crosby briefly chatted with fellow Canadian Justin Bieber, with the avid hockey fan serving as celebrity captain for Team Mathews, before posing for a picture on the ice. “I had met him before - years ago,” Crosby said. “It was good to see him out on the ice taking warmup and being part of it. That was cool."

On Friday, Crosby’s stall was between Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Toronto’s Auston Matthews. On Saturday, Crosby had MacKinnon on his right and Washington’s Tom Wilson on his left.

“Obviously, we go at it and we play hard when we’re playing against each other, but he’s a well-respected guy around the league and it’s pretty incredible what he’s been able to do,” Wilson said. “He’s a guy that, every time you see him, any time you watch him play, any time you play against him, he’s got that ‘wow’ factor. He just continues to wow people and carries himself obviously very well.”

And while Crosby is the first to say he’s got to earn his spot on Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the rest of the hockey world won’t be surprised to see him at those Games and All-Star Games to come.

“If he wants to play until he's 50, I think he could,” Rangers forward Vince Trocheck said. “He does all the right things and he's the kind of guy that the way he plays, I think he could do it for as long as he wants. He’s a complete player, 200-foot player, whatever you need him to do, he’s going to do it.”

