Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Sidney Crosby is held in such high regard by his peers, and the NHL All-Star festivities are an opportunity for them to share how much they idolize the Penguins captain.

This year in Toronto, the players marveled at how Crosby has been able to sustain such an elite level of play at 36 years old.

“Just to see the season he’s having, it’s impressive. It goes to the work ethic that he has, the skill set and the leadership that he provides,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said.

“Sid’s the crispiest hockey player of all time,” Islanders forward Mathew Barzal added. “His passing, skating, vision, puck protection – everything, really. So, I'm not surprised. He could probably be this way five years from now. He’s got the Lebron (James) effect, where age doesn't really matter. He's always going to be one of the best players in the league.”

When it comes to longevity, the NBA superstar is someone that Crosby has looked to. He’s always admired Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL last year after winning seven Super Bowls in 23 seasons. In tennis, Crosby has been impressed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“In hockey, I look at guys, especially that I played with,” he said before mentioning former teammate Matt Cullen, who had come up earlier in a conversation on the way to Scotiabank Arena for the All-Star Game, **where Crosby and Team MacKinnon lost to Team McDavid in the first game of the 3-on-3 tournament**.