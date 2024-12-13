Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

QUITE THE NIGHT FOR RAKELL-CROSBY-RUST

Rust scored his sixth career hat trick as part of a four-point night. His line with Rickard Rakell – who tied his single-game career high with four points (2G-2A) tonight, his first four-point game since Jan. 11, 2015 – and Sidney Crosby (3A) was cookin’, as they combined for 11 points. What were the ingredients for success?

"I don't know, sometimes it's just clicking,” Rakell said with a smile and a shrug. “But we talked about having a guy in the slot and let the first two guys go to work. Try to get them to not play so tight on us down low. I think that that opened up some plays for us going through the middle guy.

“Then when we were on the rush, we had a middle rush, and we just played with confidence after that. We knew we were going to have a lot of 1-on-1’s out there. We know Rusty is dangerous when he gets on that left side, just let him do his thing.”

Rust’s explanation was a bit simpler:

“I think when we're all we're all moving our feet like that, and kind of working together, obviously good things happen when we're able to find that open ice and make those plays.”

As he reiterated after the game, Mike Sullivan has a “ton” of pride when he thinks about the player Rust has developed into since they were in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton together back in 2015. They both ended up in Pittsburgh that season, and helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Rust has evolved from an energy guy who wasn’t even on WBS’ top power-play unit to a top-line scoring winger in the NHL. Since he entered the league in 2014-15, no Penguins player has recorded hat tricks than Rust.

“It's always fun. Obviously, something that doesn't happen all too often. Definitely one I’m going to remember,” Rust said with a grin. “Some nights it feels good, and sometimes the puck just finds you, and that's how it goes. Obviously, there in the third period, everybody was great. We were on our toes and scored a lot of goals [laughs].”