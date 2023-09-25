News Feed

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network

Brayden Yager Penguins Player Essentials

Corey Andonovski Kenny Pickett Penguins Steelers

Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Depth

Penguins Positional Overview Goaltending

Penguins' First-Round Pick Brayden Yager Shows Promise in Preseason Debut

By Spencer Thomas

In his first glimpse of NHL action, Brayden Yager demonstrated why the Penguins took him in the first round of this year’s draft.

The 18-year-old center scored a shootout goal for Pittsburgh in their 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first contest of Sunday’s home-and-home split-squad scrimmage.

“It definitely felt really good,” Yager said. “I had a move set in before I even went. Just happy it went in, and obviously got the win too.”

Yager registered a pair of shots during the game, including a dangerous opportunity in front of the net just a minute into the contest, with the afternoon start playing a role in the comfortability he displayed right away. 

“I think it helped that the game was a little earlier. I didn’t have time to get nervous,” Yager said with a smile. “I felt I adjusted to the pace pretty well. Our line created lots of chances, especially in the first.”

Yager centered a line between two players with NHL experience - Matt Nieto was on his left, and Andreas Johnsson was on his right - and looked like he belonged. Yager played nearly one-third of the game, saw time on the power play and took the bulk of Pittsburgh’s faceoffs. His 23 shifts were tied for third most among all Penguin forwards.

The Penguins made him the team’s highest draft pick since 2012 because they loved his 200-foot game. Yager has a tremendous shot that makes him a dangerous threat offensively, but last season, the Penguins were impressed with how much effort he put into playing on both sides of the puck. 

“He was in a mix of players that we were really hoping would drop down to 14,” said Kyle Dubas, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM. “The scouting staff was very excited about him, and we're thrilled to be able to get him at our pick. He doubled his assists total year to year, but I think more importantly, in addition to his production, it was the way that he was able to be the defensive conscience of his line.”

Dubas also singled out Yager’s competitiveness, which is a quality that’s important to management, so it’s something he’s tried to put on display every chance he gets.

“I think whether it’s practice or the bag skates at the end, I think that I’m always trying to win and compete,” he said.

Brayden Yager speaks to the media

The Penguins liked what they saw from Yager at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, where he stood out amongst his peers. Now that he’s surrounded by NHL players, they’re trying to evaluate Yager next to those veteran guys, while also giving the teenager an opportunity to experience how they carry themselves.

So, during these first few days of training camp, Yager has been on the same team as Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, which is something Head Coach Mike Sullivan says was done intentionally. 

“I’m starting to get used to being around some pretty special people,” Yager said. “I’ve had some pretty good talks with them. Whether it’s in the hot and cold tubs and just chatting about anything, they’re super cool. They’re some of the best hockey players in the world, and I think they’ve been super welcoming for me.”

As for what the Penguins captain has seen from Yager, his speed is what has stuck out the most.

“I think he's shown that he’s driving wide, trying to take pucks to the net,” Crosby said. “I'm sure it's a little overwhelming when you come to your first camp, with the speed and bigger guys and things like that. But he seems like he's playing pretty confident.”

Even when it came to gametime, Yager said that the veteran presence in the locker room helped ease his debut anxiety - with Nieto gleefully celebrating Yager’s performance after the game.

“I think being around the older guys definitely helped calm the nerves and stuff,” he said. “I felt I adjusted to the pace pretty well and obviously it helps when guys are talking. I thought it was a ton of fun.”

Penguins Assistant Coach Mike Vellucci, who was behind the bench in Pittsburgh, says that Yager is already showing signs of improvement.

“My impression is that he’s gotten better every day. That’s what we asked for,” he said. “He just seems more comfortable every game.”

While his role in the organization is still to be determined, Yager remains focused on soaking up as much invaluable experience as he can.

“I honestly haven’t heard too much. I’m just kind of taking it day by day,” he said. “Always having a smile on my face, having fun and trying to learn as much as I can.”