Penguins' First-Round Pick Brayden Yager Shows Promise in Preseason Debut

The Penguins liked what they saw from Yager at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, where he stood out amongst his peers. Now that he’s surrounded by NHL players, they’re trying to evaluate Yager next to those veteran guys, while also giving the teenager an opportunity to experience how they carry themselves.
So, during these first few days of training camp, Yager has been on the same team as Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, which is something Head Coach Mike Sullivan says was done intentionally.
“I’m starting to get used to being around some pretty special people,” Yager said. “I’ve had some pretty good talks with them. Whether it’s in the hot and cold tubs and just chatting about anything, they’re super cool. They’re some of the best hockey players in the world, and I think they’ve been super welcoming for me.”
As for what the Penguins captain has seen from Yager, his speed is what has stuck out the most.
“I think he's shown that he’s driving wide, trying to take pucks to the net,” Crosby said. “I'm sure it's a little overwhelming when you come to your first camp, with the speed and bigger guys and things like that. But he seems like he's playing pretty confident.”
Even when it came to gametime, Yager said that the veteran presence in the locker room helped ease his debut anxiety - with Nieto gleefully celebrating Yager’s performance after the game.
“I think being around the older guys definitely helped calm the nerves and stuff,” he said. “I felt I adjusted to the pace pretty well and obviously it helps when guys are talking. I thought it was a ton of fun.”
Penguins Assistant Coach Mike Vellucci, who was behind the bench in Pittsburgh, says that Yager is already showing signs of improvement.
“My impression is that he’s gotten better every day. That’s what we asked for,” he said. “He just seems more comfortable every game.”
While his role in the organization is still to be determined, Yager remains focused on soaking up as much invaluable experience as he can.
“I honestly haven’t heard too much. I’m just kind of taking it day by day,” he said. “Always having a smile on my face, having fun and trying to learn as much as I can.”