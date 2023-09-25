Penguins' First-Round Pick Brayden Yager Shows Promise in Preseason Debut

Yager registered a pair of shots during the game, including a dangerous opportunity in front of the net just a minute into the contest, with the afternoon start playing a role in the comfortability he displayed right away.

“I think it helped that the game was a little earlier. I didn’t have time to get nervous,” Yager said with a smile. “I felt I adjusted to the pace pretty well. Our line created lots of chances, especially in the first.”

Yager centered a line between two players with NHL experience - Matt Nieto was on his left, and Andreas Johnsson was on his right - and looked like he belonged. Yager played nearly one-third of the game, saw time on the power play and took the bulk of Pittsburgh’s faceoffs. His 23 shifts were tied for third most among all Penguin forwards.

The Penguins made him the team’s highest draft pick since 2012 because they loved his 200-foot game. Yager has a tremendous shot that makes him a dangerous threat offensively, but last season, the Penguins were impressed with how much effort he put into playing on both sides of the puck.

“He was in a mix of players that we were really hoping would drop down to 14,” said Kyle Dubas, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM. “The scouting staff was very excited about him, and we're thrilled to be able to get him at our pick. He doubled his assists total year to year, but I think more importantly, in addition to his production, it was the way that he was able to be the defensive conscience of his line.”

Dubas also singled out Yager’s competitiveness, which is a quality that’s important to management, so it’s something he’s tried to put on display every chance he gets.

“I think whether it’s practice or the bag skates at the end, I think that I’m always trying to win and compete,” he said.