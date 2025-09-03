Black and Gold Premier FAQ - Eligibility 

I am a current Pittsburgh Penguins season ticket holder. How do I enroll in the Black and Gold Premier?

Full and half season ticket buyers are automatically enrolled in the Black and Gold Premier. No additional action is required! However, to RSVP for select events or to acknowledge your interest in a specific opportunity, a form submission may be required. These opportunities are often communicated by email. As a result, it is important we have your current email address on file! To confirm your email address and subscription preferences, please contact your Membership Service Representative or call 412.642.PENS.

I purchase a mini-plan each season. Am I a member of the Black and Gold Premier?

The Black and Gold Premier is exclusively for full and half season ticket holders. 12-Pack, Flex Plan, Mini-Plan, and Holiday Pack purchasers are not eligible. To upgrade your package, please call 412.642.PENS.