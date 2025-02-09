Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

The Penguins held their annual Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Dads Trip for the last two games heading into the break, on Friday in New York City and Saturday in Philadelphia.

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas offered some insight into the planning during the most recent edition of the GM Show, saying director of team operations Jason Seidling handles it, “and handles it perfectly.”

He’ll sit with Sidney Crosby and the leadership group to find a trip that makes sense, with Dubas’ only request being that it’s not too close to the trade deadline. From there, Seidling will take care of all the logistics, making sure the dads and guests have a terrific time, and that they’re not in the team hotel during naptime.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan appreciates that ownership gives them the resources to host this each year, saying it’s a tremendous opportunity for the Penguins to say thank you; for the players to get some quality time with people who are important to them; and for those invited to experience the NHL lifestyle.

Here are some stories and anecdotes from the trip, which began on Thursday.