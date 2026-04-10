Crosby 'to enjoy' potential final games against Ovechkin

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby's story is an epic.

In 21 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 38-year-old center has met, and exceeded, the lofty expectations placed upon him more than two decades ago. In many ways, Crosby is unparalleled.

Except, somehow, he isn't. There is one guy that can make an argument for being Crosby's equal.

Every great tale needs a legendary foil. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals has dutifully filled that role for Crosby since they entered the NHL in 2005-06.

Now, arguably the most iconic individual rivalry in the history of the sport could come to an end in an upcoming weekend home-and-home that will mark their 100th and 101st head-to-head meetings (including the Stanley Cup Playoffs).

Crosby and the Penguins will host Ovechkin and the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The teams will then travel to Washington for a rematch at Capital One Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

"I think like any game where you play Washington, you get up for it," Crosby said, "but with that potential, I think you just try to enjoy it, enjoy the competition."

On Wednesday, in an interview posted to social media by the Capitals, Ovechkin said he would wait until the offseason to make a decision on his playing future. The 40-year-old forward is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value).

"I'm not sure what's going to happen, but I think with every year, the chance of that being the case obviously increases," Crosby said of Ovechkin potentially retiring. "I know Ovi's said that he's going to take the summer. Just try to enjoy it."

That's never been difficult. Crosby and the Penguins have historically been on the better end of the rivalry. They are 56-39-4 when Crosby and Ovechkin play, including 43-27-4 in the regular season. Crosby has 127 points (48 goals, 79 assists) to Ovechkin's 103 (53 goals, 50 assists).