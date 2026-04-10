Crosby 'to enjoy' potential final games against Ovechkin

Penguins, Capitals captains have been respected rivals for 2 decades

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By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby's story is an epic. 

In 21 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 38-year-old center has met, and exceeded, the lofty expectations placed upon him more than two decades ago. In many ways, Crosby is unparalleled. 

Except, somehow, he isn't. There is one guy that can make an argument for being Crosby's equal.

Every great tale needs a legendary foil. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals has dutifully filled that role for Crosby since they entered the NHL in 2005-06. 

Now, arguably the most iconic individual rivalry in the history of the sport could come to an end in an upcoming weekend home-and-home that will mark their 100th and 101st head-to-head meetings (including the Stanley Cup Playoffs). 

Crosby and the Penguins will host Ovechkin and the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The teams will then travel to Washington for a rematch at Capital One Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS). 

"I think like any game where you play Washington, you get up for it," Crosby said, "but with that potential, I think you just try to enjoy it, enjoy the competition." 

On Wednesday, in an interview posted to social media by the Capitals, Ovechkin said he would wait until the offseason to make a decision on his playing future. The 40-year-old forward is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value). 

"I'm not sure what's going to happen, but I think with every year, the chance of that being the case obviously increases," Crosby said of Ovechkin potentially retiring. "I know Ovi's said that he's going to take the summer. Just try to enjoy it." 

That's never been difficult. Crosby and the Penguins have historically been on the better end of the rivalry. They are 56-39-4 when Crosby and Ovechkin play, including 43-27-4 in the regular season. Crosby has 127 points (48 goals, 79 assists) to Ovechkin's 103 (53 goals, 50 assists).

Retro Recap: Crosby vs. Ovechkin rivalry begins

Pittsburgh won the first three of four postseason series against the Capitals since Crosby and Ovechkin debuted. Each time, the winning side went on to lift the Stanley Cup. 

In their first meeting on Nov. 22, 2005, Crosby scored one of the Penguins' four goals in the first period and had an assist in a 5-4 win at Pittsburgh's Mellon Arena. Ovechkin had an assist on the first of two third-period goals for the Capitals.

Limiting Ovechkin has never been easy, though. 

"You know, I've had the chance to play on the biggest stage against him and in the playoffs," said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who first faced Ovechkin on Dec. 27, 2007. "He's a guy that you fear. He can hurt you physically, he can hurt you on the scoreboard. I don't think there's a package like that - offensively gifted and, you know, being mean and physical out there. 

"That's what I'm going to remember, all those battles over the years." 

It really is hard to overstate the stature of Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader in goals with 928. Even in Pittsburgh, he's lauded as the greatest scorer in the game's rich history. 

In a matchup on April 17, 2025, the Penguins honored Ovechkin with a tribute video during the first media timeout. The Capitals captain broke Wayne Gretzky's goal record with the 895th of his career eleven days earlier. 

The crowd applauded Ovechkin as he circled the ice and waved. Then, it began to chant his nickname, "O-VI!"

WSH@PIT: Penguins' fans give Ovechkin ovation for scoring 900 goals

"His record is something that will probably never be broken," Letang said. "We always say that, but eventually, it happens. But for a long time, I don't think anybody saw that it would be broken, and he was able to do it. The people of Pittsburgh that saw those 20 years, the rivalry and everything he was able to do across the League, you just have respect for a guy like that." 

Crosby has been equally vital. In 1,419 games, he has 1,761 points (654 goals, 1,107 assists), seventh in NHL history and the most among active players ahead of Ovechkin (1,684 points; 928 goals, 756 assists in 1,570 games), who is 10th in NHL history. His 21 straight seasons averaging at least a point per game are a League record. 

Together, Crosby and Ovechkin have won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP five times (Ovechkin, three; Crosby, two), the Art Ross Trophy as points leader three times (Crosby, two; Ovechkin, one), the Rocket Richard Trophy as goals leader 11 times (Ovechkin, nine; Crosby, two), the Ted Lindsay Award as MVP voted on by the NHL Players' Association six times (three each) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs three times (Crosby, two; Ovechkin, one). Ovechkin won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year with 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists), besting Crosby (102 points; 39 goals, 63 assists). 

"The emotion will be pretty high," Letang said. "Obviously, it's a rivalry that started when Sid and Ovi walked into the League, but it kind of never disappeared. It was always there. Every single one of those games, whether it was the first one of the year or the playoffs, the intensity and emotion was always really high. When you kind of sit down and try to reflect on all those things, you can appreciate what it was and the quality of the play on the ice with all these guys on the ice at the same time. 

"It was pretty cool. If you don't get to see it again, I'm pretty sure guys will be emotional about it." 

On his end, Crosby doesn't seem to be teetering on retirement. He's likely to play beyond a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million AAV) that runs through next season.

And, for the Pittsburgh captain, these two games aren't just a nostalgia trip. They're business. 

The Penguins (41-22-16) have clinched a berth in the playoffs after missing the previous three seasons. They've also locked up second in the Metropolitan Division and home ice in the Eastern Conference First Round.

But there are three games before the postseason. Finishing strong is paramount, Crosby said. 

"Obviously, we're trying to make sure we're playing the right way and try to focus on that," he said. 

Sure, but ... 

"If it is the last couple games (against Ovechkin)," Crosby said, "I want to definitely embrace that." 

NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price contributed to this report

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