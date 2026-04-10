Ovechkin vs. Crosby by the numbers

Capitals, Penguins captains could be playing one another for final time in NHL

Crosby Ovechkin 2017 All Star skills comp

© Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will play against each other for the 100th and 101st time (including playoffs) this weekend when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals play on Saturday and Sunday.

With Ovechkin possibly playing his final NHL season, this could be the final time these two superstars play each other in the NHL.

To look ahead to the games, NHLstats has put together some juicy tidbits on their 99 previous head-to-head games: 

A few #NHLStats basics of their 21-season shared history:

230 – Number of points the two have combined for in their previous games, Crosby with 127 (48 goals, 79 assists) and Ovechkin with 103 (53 goals, 50 assists). 

56 – Number of wins for the Penguins in the head-to-head games (56-39-4). The Capitals are 43-46-10. 

17 – Number of times that each has scored in the same game against each other (11 regular-season games, six playoff games).

4 – Highest single-game output in points for either player (Crosby twice, Ovechkin once). 

3 – Hat tricks in games between them (one each in Game 2 of 2009 Conference Semifinals; Ovechkin on Feb. 7, 2010).

Ovechkin and Crosby tally hat tricks in head-to-head battle

19 – Times at least one of their teams has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

14 – Seasons with both the Penguins and Capitals in the playoffs (although Crosby did not play in the 2011 playoffs due to injury).

4 – Number of head-to-head series in the playoffs. 

4 – Number of times the winner of their head-to-head series has gone on to win Stanley Cup the same season (Pittsburgh, 2009, 2016, 2017; Washington, 2018).  

1 – Number of times both players were held off scoresheet in their 25 head-to-head playoff games (Game 2 of 2016 second round).

63 – Combined number of points in those 25 head-to-head playoff games (Crosby, 30: 13 goals, 17 assists; Ovechkin, 33: 15 goals, 18 assists).

36 – Combined number of seasons Crosby (19) and Ovechkin (17) have been captains of their teams.

31 – Number of individual awards Crosby and Ovechkin have combined to win (Ovechkin 19, Crosby 12). Together, they have 11 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies, six Ted Lindsay Awards, five Hart Trophies, three Art Ross Trophies, three Conn Smythe Trophies and two Mark Messier Leadership Awards. The only award that one has but the other doesn't is the Calder Trophy -- Ovechkin won it in 2005-06, with Crosby finishing as runner-up.

30 – Number of times they have led or tied their team in goals (Ovechkin 20, Crosby 10). 

541 – Number of combined teammates they have each had in the NHL regular season and playoffs (Crosby, 315; Ovechkin, 248).

22 – Number of players who have been teammates with Crosby and Ovechkin.  

256 – Combined number of goalies they have faced.

149 – Number of goalies who have allowed a goal to each player. 

2 – Number of goalies who have not allowed a goal to either Crosby or Ovechkin (Mike Condon, seven games vs. each; Manny Fernandez, two games vs. each).

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