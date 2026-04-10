Ovechkin vs. Crosby by the numbers

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will play against each other for the 100th and 101st time (including playoffs) this weekend when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals play on Saturday and Sunday.

With Ovechkin possibly playing his final NHL season, this could be the final time these two superstars play each other in the NHL.

To look ahead to the games, NHLstats has put together some juicy tidbits on their 99 previous head-to-head games:

A few #NHLStats basics of their 21-season shared history:

230 – Number of points the two have combined for in their previous games, Crosby with 127 (48 goals, 79 assists) and Ovechkin with 103 (53 goals, 50 assists).

56 – Number of wins for the Penguins in the head-to-head games (56-39-4). The Capitals are 43-46-10.

17 – Number of times that each has scored in the same game against each other (11 regular-season games, six playoff games).

4 – Highest single-game output in points for either player (Crosby twice, Ovechkin once).

3 – Hat tricks in games between them (one each in Game 2 of 2009 Conference Semifinals; Ovechkin on Feb. 7, 2010).