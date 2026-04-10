Top 10 Crosby vs. Ovechkin moments highlighted by dueling hat tricks, playoffs

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will face off for the 100th time in the NHL, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). They'll play against each other again at Capital One Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

Ovechkin is in the final season of his contract, and the 40-year-old left wing said this week he will decide in the offseason whether he will return to the NHL next season, so this weekend could be the last ride for a 21-season rivalry that is unmatched in League history.

Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, and Crosby, chosen No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft, have played against each other more than any other No. 1 picks. Gilbert Perreault (1970) and Guy Lafleur (1971) are second (71 times).

Crosby has the edge with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) and the Penguins are 43-27-4 in their 74 regular-season showdowns in comparison to Ovechkin's 70 points (38 goals, 32 assists), with the Capitals going 31-33-10. Ovechkin has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) and Crosby has 30 (13 goals, 17 assists) in the 25 playoff games between them, but Pittsburgh won three of the four series, which each went at least six games.

Here are 10 of their most memorable moments when they've shared the ice.