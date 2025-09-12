Penguins Sign Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a Professional Tryout Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a professional tryout contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Fleury, 40, will join the Penguins for practice at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 26, before suiting up to play in parts of Pittsburgh’s exhibition game against Columbus on Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena.

“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” said Dubas. “This past year everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful.”

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, ’16, ’17), all with Pittsburgh, enjoyed a 22-year career in the NHL from 2003-25 as a member of four clubs (Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota). Over the course of his NHL tenure, Fleury played in 1,051 regular-season games with a 575-339-97 record and 76 shutouts. He has recorded 15 20-win seasons, nine 30-win seasons and two 40-win seasons, and only Martin Brodeur has more regular-season games played and wins than Fleury in NHL history.

The Sorel, Quebec native has achieved many individual awards from the NHL for his play which includes four NHL All-Star Game selections (2011, ’15, ’18, ’19), one Second-Team NHL All-Star selection (2021), one Vezina Trophy (2021) awarded to the goaltender who is adjudged to be the best at this position over the course of a season and one William M. Jennings Trophy (2021) awarded to the goaltender with the fewest goals scored against them during the regular season.

Fleury had his longest tenure with a club as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he spent 13 seasons from 2003-17. Fleury holds nearly every major goaltending record in Penguins history as his games played (691), wins (375) and shutout (44) totals all rank first in club history. Additionally, his 2.58 goals-against average is first, while his .912 save-percentage sits second among Penguins goaltenders with a minimum of 100 games played. Playoff success followed for Fleury as his 115 games played, 62 wins and 10 shutouts all rank first in club history while his 2.65 goals-against average and .908 save percentage rank third and fourth, respectively.

As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was recognized for numerous club awards as well. This includes three Players’ Player Awards (2015, ’16, ’17), two Baz Bastien Memorial Awards – Good Guy Awards (2010, ’12), one Defensive Player of the Year Award (2012), two Edward J. Debartolo Community Service Awards (2006, ’14), four A.T. Caggiano Memorial Booster Club Awards (2011, ’13, ’14, ’15), one Masterton Nominee – Comeback Player (2017) and two team MVP Awards (2011, ’15).

Fleury was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round (1st overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He is one of three goaltenders in NHL history to be taken first overall (Rick DiPietro – 2000, Michel Plasse – 1968).

