2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

The Stanley Cup dream for 16 teams has been dashed, but for the fans of those teams, there is still plenty to root for in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Remember when Ray Bourque won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001? The Boston Bruins missed the playoffs that season, but the eyes of New England were on the longtime Bruins defenseman, rooting that he would win the Cup for the first time.

There are examples every year with every team of players who are still thought of fondly by a fan base even though they now play for a different team.

With that in mind, here is who fans of each non-playoff team could be rooting for once the postseason starts Saturday.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen, G; Colorado Avalanche: Josh Manson, D; Dallas Stars: Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Sam Steel, F; Edmonton Oilers: Adam Henrique, F; Max Jones, F; John Klingberg, D; Corey Perry, F; Florida Panthers: Dmitry Kulikov, D; Jaycob Megna, D; Minnesota Wild: Drew Shore, F; New Jersey Devils: Brian Dumoulin, D; Stefan Noesen, F; Daniel Sprong, F; Ottawa Senators: David Perron, F; St. Louis Blues: Cam Fowler, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Simon Benoit, D; Jani Hakanpaa, D; Anthony Stolarz, G; Vegas Golden Knights: Ben Hutton, D; William Karlsson , F; Shea Theodore, D; Washington Capitals: Sonny Milano, F; Winnipeg Jets: Haydn Fleury, D; Luke Schenn, D

Missed the most: The Ducks bought out the final season of Perry's eight-year contract after he scored six goals in 31 games in 2018-19. Since then, he's helped the Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021), Tampa Bay Lightning (2022) and Oilers (2024) reach the Stanley Cup Final. His veteran leadership would be something a young Ducks roster could use.

Who to root for: Fowler became the franchise leader among defensemen in games (991), goals (96), assists (361) and points (457) during his 15 seasons for the Ducks, ending when he was traded to the Blues on Dec. 14. He remained a positive presence and leader to a group of young players before Anaheim's playoff drought reached seven seasons. The future looks bright for the Ducks, but rooting for Fowler and the Blues could give fans a bit of joy in the present.

BOSTON BRUINS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Dmitry Orlov, D; Taylor Hall, F; Tyson Jost, F; Colorado Avalanche: Charlie Coyle , F; Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin, F; Edmonton Oilers: Trent Frederic, F; Max Jones, F; Florida Panthers: Jesper Boqvist, F; A.J. Greer, F; Brad Marchand, F; Tomas Nosek, F; Minnesota Wild: Justin Brazeau, F; Brendan Gaunce, F; Marcus Johansson, F; New Jersey Devils: Dougie Hamilton, D; Erik Haula, F; Curtis Lazar, F; Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark, G; Toronto Maple Leafs: Brandon Carlo, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith, F; Winnipeg Jets: Colin Miller, D

Missed the most: Ullmark's three-season goalie partnership with Jeremy Swayman helped the Bruins to three 100-point seasons, including an NHL-record 65 wins and the Presidents' Trophy in 2022-23. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy voted as the best goalie in the NHL that season, and he and Swayman shared the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the League. Ullmark was traded to the Senators on March 24, 2024, and the lack of goalie depth is one of the reasons the Bruins missed the postseason for the first time since 2015-16.

Who to root for: Marchand became one of the most popular players in Bruins history during his 16 seasons, from helping Boston win the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2011, through 14 seasons with at least 20 goals mixed with physical play, and then the past two as captain, all mixed with an infectious personality. Bruins fans might have a tough time jumping on the Panthers bandwagon, but if it means a chance for Marchand to be part of another championship, some may sign up.

BUFFALO SABRES

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Eric Robinson, F; Taylor Hall, F; William Carrier, F; Mark Jankowski, F; Colorado Avalanche: Erik Johnson, D; Jimmy Vesey, F; Dallas Stars: Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Edmonton Oilers: Jeff Skinner, F; Florida Panthers: Dmitry Kulikov, D; Sam Reinhart, F; Evan Rodrigues, F; Minnesota Wild: Zach Bogosian, D; Marcus Foligno, F; Vinnie Hinostroza, F; Marcus Johansson, F; Montreal Canadiens: Joel Armia, F; New Jersey Devils: Curts Lazar, F; Ottawa Senators: Dylan Cozens, F; Dennis Gilbert, D; Linus Ullmark, G; Tampa Bay Lightning: Zemgus Girgensons, F; Jonas Johansson, G; Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake McCabe, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel, F; Brayden McNabb, D; Victor Olofsson, F; Winnipeg Jets: Eric Comrie, G; Colin Miller, D

Missed the most: Reinhart, selected by the Sabres with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, was a productive player during his seven seasons in Buffalo, scoring at least 20 goals five times. He's taken his production up a level since being traded to the Panthers on July 24, 2021, with four straight 30-goal seasons including 57 in 2023-24. His 160 goals the past four seasons rank eighth in the NHL.

Who to root for: For the first time in 15 NHL seasons and 1,078 regular-season games, Skinner will skate in the playoffs for the first time. The forward had three seasons with at least 33 goals during his six with the Sabres, including 40 in 2018-19, but the lack of team success might have left Buffalo fans with a bit of a sour feeling toward his time there. But seeing a veteran player enjoy his first opportunity in the postseason spotlight has to be worth rooting for.

CALGARY FLAMES

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski, F; Edmonton Oilers: Brett Kulak, D; Troy Stecher, D; Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett, F; A.J. Greer, F; Matthew Tkachuk, F; Los Angeles Kings: Andrei Kuzmenko, F; Trevor Lewis, F; David Rittich, G; New Jersey Devils: Dougie Hamilton, D; Curtis Lazar, F; Jacob Markstrom, G; Ottawa Senators: Dennis Gilbert, D; Travis Hamonic, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok, F; Chris Tanev, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Noah Hanifin, D; Cole Schwindt, F; Washington Capitals: Andrew Mangiapane, F

Missed the most: Bennett struggled to find a consistent role during his seven seasons with the Flames, but he's developed into a top two center since being traded to the Panthers on April 12, 2021. This season he set an NHL career-best with 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 games and earned a spot with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. His blend of scoring touch and physical play was a big reason the Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season and remain contenders to repeat as champions.

Who to root for: Markstrom's was a giant reason the 2021-22 Flames won 50 games and the Pacific Division and reached the Western Conference Second Round of the playoffs. He won 37 games, led the NHL with nine shutouts and finished second in Vezina voting behind Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. He was a consistent performer the following two seasons, but the Flames saw an opportunity to get younger with Dustin Wolf, so Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 19, and he helped them become a playoff team. Wolf has emerged as a Calder Trophy contender for the NHL rookie of the year, and the Flames got a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in the trade. Markstrom helped Calgary on the way in and on the way out, so maybe Flames fans can root for a different shade of red during the postseason.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Taylor Hall, F; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Edmonton Oilers: Mattias Janmark, F; Corey Perry, F; Florida Panthers: Gustav Forsling, D; Seth Jones, D; Jaycob Megna, D; Los Angeles Kings: Phillip Danault, F; Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury, G; Ryan Hartman, F; Vinnie Hinostroza, F; Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach, F; Ottawa Senators: Anton Forsberg, G; Adam Gaudette, F; Dennis Gilbert, D; Matthew Highmore, F; St. Louis Blues: Nick Leddy, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Brandon Hagel, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: David Kampf, F; Jake McCabe, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Brandon Saad, F; Washington Capitals: Anthony Beauvillier, F; Taylor Raddysh, F; Dylan Strome, F; Trevor van Riemsdyk, D

Missed the most: Hagel was starting to show flashes of his high-end offensive ability when the Blackhawks traded him to the Lightning on March 18, 2022. Since then, the 26-year-old has scored at least 30 goals twice in three seasons -- 35 this season -- and helped Tampa Bay reach the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Who to root for: Strome has emerged as a top-line center for the Capitals and had the secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th NHL goal April 6. Some of the foundation for his current success came during his four seasons with the Blackhawks, including 22 goals in 2021-22. While the Capitals are reaping the benefits of his growth, Blackhawks fans could put their rooting interest behind Strome and Washington during the postseason.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Jack Roslovic, F; Eric Robinson, F; Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene, F; Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky, G; Seth Jones, D; Los Angeles Kings: Vladislav Gavrikov, D; Minnesota Wild: Brendan Gaunce, F; Gustav Nyquist, F; Drew Shore, F; Montreal Canadiens: Josh Anderson, F; Patrik Laine, F; David Savard, D; Ottawa Senators: Anton Forsberg, G; St. Louis Blues: Alexandre Texier, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Cam Atkinson, F; Oliver Bjorkstrand, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Max Domi, F; Vegas Golden Knights: William Karlsson, F; Brandon Saad, F; Washington Capitals: Pierre-Luc Dubois, F; Sonny Milano, F

Missed the most: Bobrovsky emerged as a star with the Blue Jackets, winning the Vezina Trophy twice (2013, 2017) during his seven seasons. They made the playoffs four times, and from 2012-13 to 2018-19, he had an NHL-best .929 even-strength save percentage (minimum 150 games). In six seasons since Bobrovsky signed with the Panthers on July 1, 2019, the Blue Jackets have made playoffs once, and their goalies combined for a .907 even-strength save percentage entering Thursday.

Who to root for: How do Blue Jackets fans not root for the hometown boy? Roslovic is a Columbus native who played his youth hockey for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, then stayed in-state for two college seasons at Miami University. He played four seasons for the Blue Jackets before being traded to the Rangers last season and then signing with the Hurricanes on July 4. Roslovic now has the chance to be the first Columbus-born player to win the Cup and bring his hometown a parade.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere, D; Dallas Stars: Brendan Smith, D; Edmonton Oilers: Calvin Pickard, G; Troy Stecher, D; Jake Walman, D; Florida Panthers: Tomas Nosek, F; Minnesota Wild: Jon Merrill, D; Gustav Nyquist, F; New Jersey Devils: Dennis Cholowski, D; Daniel Sprong, F; Tomas Tatar, F; Ottawa Senators: Nick Jensen, D; David Perron, F; St. Louis Blues: Nick Leddy, D; Oskar Sundqvist, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Luke Glendening, F; Washington Capitals: Dylan McIlrath, D; Winnipeg Jets: Eric Comrie, G; Vladislav Namestnikov, F

Missed the most: The Red Wings got 134 points from their defensemen this season, 29th in the NHL, and their 27 goals were tied for 29th. Gostisbehere had 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games in 2023-24, the most by a Detroit defenseman since Nicklas Lidstrom had 62 in 2010-11. Gostisbehere led the Hurricanes at his position this season with 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 70 games.

Who to root for: Walman danced his way into the hearts of Red Wings fans with his "Griddy" celebration after scoring. Detroit fans can return the favor by jumping on the Oilers bandwagon and hoping the defenseman can go dancing with the Stanley Cup.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski, F; Colorado Avalanche: Samuel Girard, D; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Matt Duchene, F; Mikael Granlund, F; Edmonton Oilers: Viktor Arvidsson, F; Mattias Ekholm, D; Florida Panthers: Seth Jones, D; Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala, F; Tanner Jeannot, F; David Rittich, G; Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau, F; Ryan Hartman, F; Vinnie Hinostroza, F; Gustav Nyquist, F; Yakov Trenin, F; Montreal Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier, D; New Jersey Devils: Cody Glass, F; Erik Haula, F; Ottawa Senators: Nick Cousins, F; St. Louis Blues: Ryan Suter, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok, F; Philippe Myers, D; Washington Capitals: Anthony Beauvillier, F; Winnipeg Jets: Nino Niederreiter, F; Luke Schenn, D

Missed the most: McDonagh was an important leader for two seasons on a team that last season made a fantastic final rally to reach the playoffs and then push the Vancouver Canucks to six games in the first round. He was traded to the Lightning on May 21 as part of a significant roster overhaul, and the lack of the type of veteran presence on and off the ice he could bring seemed to be among the reasons the Predators failed to qualify for the postseason in 2024-25.

Who to root for: Suter leads active NHL players with 1,526 games played, and the defenseman is one of five players in NHL history to skate in at least 1,500 games and not win the Stanley Cup (Patrick Marleau, 1,779; Joe Thornton, 1,714; Jarome Iginla, 1,554; Shane Doan, 1,540). The 40-year-old played the first seven of his 20 NHL seasons for the Predators after being selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. Whether this is Suter's final season or not, he has more games behind him than ahead of him. What better way for Predators fans to enjoy their spring than by watching Suter skate with the Stanley Cup.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Who's playing where?: Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews, D; Brock Nelson, F; Scott Wedgewood, G; New Jersey Devils: Dennis Cholowski, D; Ottawa Senators: Travis Hamonic, D; St. Louis Blues: Nick Leddy, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares, F; Washington Capitals: Anthony Beauvillier, F; Winnipeg Jets: Nino Niederreiter, F

Missed the most: Toews was just starting to show his potential when the Islanders traded him to the Avalanche on Oct. 12, 2020. In five seasons with Colorado, the 31-year-old has emerged as a trusted partner for Cale Makar, but he's stood out on his own with three 50-point seasons and a spot with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Who to root for: Nelson's 901 games with the Islanders are second only to Josh Bailey (1,057) and his 295 goals are most among players not part of New York's four straight Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83. He was a consistent presence for 12 seasons, including three with at least 30 goals, and his 16 goals led the Islanders during their back-to-back runs to the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. He was a quiet leader who played hard minutes and took key face-offs. Islanders fans should have no problem staying up late watching Nelson go on another Cup run with the Avalanche.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Jack Roslovic, F; Colorado Avalanche: Ryan Lindgren, D; Jimmy Vesey, F; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Nils Lundkvist, D; Brendan Smith, D; Florida Panthers: Niko Mikkola, D; Minnesota Wild: Mats Zuccarello, F; St. Louis Blues: Pavel Buchnevich, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Brett Howden, F; Reilly Smith, F; Washington Capitals: Dylan McIlrath, D; Winnipeg Jets: Morgan Barron, F; Vladislav Namestnikov, F; Neal Pionk, D

Missed the most: Buchnevich had a bit of a down season for the Blues (57 points; 20 goals, 37 assists), but certainly could have helped a Rangers team that was 28th on the power play (17.6 percent). The player he was traded for, forward Sammy Blais, didn't score a goal in 54 games across two seasons and was traded back to the Blues on Feb. 9, 2023.

Who to root for: Few Rangers fans knew who Zuccarello was when the Rangers signed him after impressive showings with Norway at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2010 IIHF World Championship. In nine seasons he became a presence in the top six and on the power play, including a Rangers-best 61 points (26 goals, 35 assists) in 81 games in 2015-16. He was traded to the Dallas Stars before the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline and then signed with the Wild but still holds a place of affection for many Rangers fans, and they'd certainly love to see him become the first Norway-born player to skate with the Cup.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere, D; Sean Walker, D; Colorado Avalanche: Erik Johnson, D; Edmonton Oilers: Calvin Pickard, G; Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky, G; Los Angeles Kings: Andrei Kuzmenko, F; Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman, F; Ottawa Senators: Nick Cousins, F; Claude Giroux, F; St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Cam Atkinson, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Scott Laughton, F; Philippe Myers, D; Anthony Stolarz, G; Winnipeg Jets: Luke Schenn, D

Missed the most: Laughton was the glue that held together the Flyers locker room, which was borne out when they went 6-10-2 after he was traded to the Maple Leafs on March 7. His versatility and toughness on the ice and positive demeanor and charity work off it provided leadership and a strong role model to a young group.

Who to root for: Giroux grew into a star during his 15 seasons with the Flyers; he's second in team history in games played (1,000) and points (900). After getting traded to Florida ahead of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, he signed with Ottawa on July 13, 2022, hoping for a chance to win the Stanley Cup in the city where he grew up. He'll have that opportunity with the Senators returning to the postseason for the first time since 2017. Ottawa is unlikely to be favored in any playoff series, but Philadelphia fans always seem to love a good underdog story.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal, F; Mark Jankowski, F; Ty Smith, D; Dallas Stars: Cody Ceci, D; Casey DeSmith, G; Mikael Granlund, F; Edmonton Oilers: Kasperi Kapanen, F; Florida Panthers: Dmitry Kulikov, D; Evan Rodrigues, F; Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury, G; Frederick Gaudreau, F; Vinnie Hinostroza, F; Montreal Canadiens: Mike Matheson, D; New Jersey Devils: Brian Dumoulin, D; Cody Glass, F; Stefan Noesen, F; Daniel Sprong, F; Ottawa Senators: David Perron, F; St. Louis Blues: Oskar Sundqvist, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Jake Guentzel, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Tanner Pearson, F; Reilly Smith, F; Washington Capitals: Anthony Beauvillier, F; Lars Eller, F; Winnipeg Jets: Brandon Tanev, F

Missed the most: Guentzel was a homegrown player who helped Pittsburgh win the Cup as a rookie in 2017 and developed into a top-line star playing next to Sidney Crosby. The forward scored 41 goals for the Lightning, a total that would lead a Pittsburgh team that was tied with the Senators for 19th in goals per game (2.95).

Who to root for: Few players are as universally respected as Fleury, who will likely retire after the season, but it's safe to assume that most, if not all, hockey fans in Pittsburgh will be tuned into Wild games hoping the goalie gets to go out skating with the Cup for a fourth time.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Brent Burns, D; Colorado Avalanche: Mackenzie Blackwood, G; Dallas Stars: Cody Ceci, D; Mikael Granlund, F; Edmonton Oilers: Ty Emberson, D; Jake Walman, D; Florida Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich, F; Jaycob Megna, D; Nico Sturm, F; Vitek Vanecek, G; Los Angeles Kings: Kyle Burroughs, D; Minnesota Wild: Jake Middleton, D; Gustav Nyquist, F; New Jersey Devils: Brenden Dillon, D; Timo Meier, F; Stefan Noesen, F; Ottawa Senators: Fabian Zetterlund, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Steven Lorentz, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Tomas Hertl, F; Adin Hill, G; Winnipeg Jets: Dylan DeMelo, D

Missed the most: Hertl's top-level production and infectious smile made him a fan favorite, from scoring four goals in his third-ever NHL game Oct. 8, 2013, right on through his 11 seasons with the Sharks. He's fifth in Sharks history with 218 goals and sixth with 484 points. The 31-year-old was traded to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline and he scored 32 goals this season, second on Vegas.

Who to root for: Burns became one of best players to wear a Sharks jersey during his 11 seasons. He helped San Jose reach the 2016 Cup Final, won the 2017 Norris Trophy voted as the League's best defenseman and the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service in 2015. His 172 goals are more than double than any other Sharks defenseman and his 594 points are fifth among all players in team history. At 40 years old, he remains a durable, productive player for the Hurricanes, getting 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) while averaging 20:57 of ice time and extending his consecutive games played streak to 925, the fourth-longest in NHL history. About the only accolade missing from Burns' resume is the Stanley Cup. For all he gave to the Sharks, it should be easy for their fans to root for him and the Hurricanes on during the postseason.

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Who's playing where?: Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Florida Panthers: Jaycob Megna, D; Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansson, F; Drew Shore, F; New Jersey Devils: Nathan Bastian, F; Dennis Cholowski, D; Brian Dumoulin, D; Daniel Sprong, F; Tomas Tatar, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Oliver Bjorkstrand, F; Yanni Gourde, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok, F; Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton, F; Chris Driedger, G; Haydn Fleury, D; Brandon Tanev, F

Missed the most: Bjorkstrand scored arguably the two most important goals in Kraken history in the 2-1 series-clinching victory against the Avalanche in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round. The forward scored 20 goals in each of his first two seasons with Seattle and had 16 in 61 games before being traded to Tampa Bay on March 5.

Who to root for: Tanev's annual bug-eye photo on picture day made him a fan favorite, like his play as a bottom-six forward that made him a key piece for Seattle during his three seasons there. Tanev said the look in his famous photo was from seeing a ghost during picture day with the Penguins in 2020. Kraken fans can now root for Tanev and the Jets to vanquish the ghosts who have kept the Stanley Cup out of Canada since the Canadiens won it in 1993.

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere, D; Jordan Martinook, F; Taylor Hall, F; Colorado Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood, G; Dallas Stars: Mathew Dumba, D; Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Edmonton Oilers: Calvin Pickard, G; Troy Stecher, D; Los Angeles Kings: Darcy Kuemper, G; Minnesota Wild: Vinnie Hinostroza, F; Montreal Canadiens: Christian Dvorak, F; Ottawa Senators: Nick Cousins, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: J.J. Moser, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Max Domi, F; Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill, G; Washington Capitals: Jakob Chychrun, D; Dylan Strome, F; Winnipeg Jets: Luke Schenn, D

Missed the most: The former Arizona Coyotes made Strome the No. 3 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft but traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 25, 2018, when he was 21 years old. He started to hit his stride during four seasons with the Blackhawks and has blossomed into a No. 1 center in three seasons with the Capitals. Strome is an example of the need for patience in development, even with top five draft picks.

Who to root for: Moser was an emerging piece of what the former Coyotes were building, which was one reason he was who Utah needed to trade to acquire defenseman Mikhail Sergachev from the Lightning on June 29. Moser never played a home game in Utah, but likely still has supporters among the fan base, and they could switch their allegiances to the Lightning for the duration of the postseason.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Jalen Chatfield, D; Colorado Avalanche: Tucker Poolman, D; Jimmy Vesey, F; Dallas Stars: Casey DeSmith, G; Edmonton Oilers: Vasily Podkolzin, F; Troy Stecher, D; Florida Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich, F; Nate Schmidt, D; Los Angeles Kings: Kyle Burroughs, D; Andrei Kuzmenko, F; Minnesota Wild: Brendan Gaunce, F; New Jersey Devils: Justin Dowling, F; Curtis Lazar, F; Jacob Markstrom, G; Daniel Sprong, F; Ottawa Senators: Adam Gaudette, F; Travis Hamonic, D; Matthew Highmore, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D; Chris Tanev, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Ben Hutton, D; Tanner Pearson, F; Washington Capitals: Anthony Beauvillier, F; Nic Dowd, F; Winnipeg Jets: Luke Schenn, D

Missed the most: Schmidt has been a smiling, positive presence at each of his five NHL stops, including 2020-21 with the Canucks. Considering some of the turmoil that went on in Vancouver this season, including the issues between forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson that led to Miller's trade to the Rangers, that kind of attitude could have been useful.

Who to root for: Kuzmenko arrived like a bolt of lightning in 2022-23, matching Pettersson for the Canucks lead with 39 goals. He was traded to the Flames on Jan. 31, 2024, in the deal that brought Elias Lindholm to Vancouver, a move that helped the Canucks reach the second round. After a short stop with the Flyers, Kuzmenko has brought his energy and enthusiasm to the Kings. It might be tough for Canucks fans to watch their Pacific Division rival succeed, but seeing Kuzmenko's bright smile skating with the Cup could make it OK.