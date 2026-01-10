NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins seek 7th straight win

Surging Matthews and Maple Leafs host Canucks

Auston Matthews has heated up scoring goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have points in eight straight games (6-0-2) heading into their visit from the Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on "Hockey Night in Canada" (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP). Matthews, who passed Mats Sundin to become Toronto's all-time leader by scoring his 421st goal on Jan. 3, has scored seven goals in his past six games to raise his season total to 21. The Maple Leafs (21-15-7) have not lost in regulation since a 5-1 defeat at Dallas on Dec. 21. The Canucks (16-22-5) have lost their past five (0-3-2), including the first two games of their six-game road trip.

Canadiens and Red Wings battle for Atlantic lead

First place in the Atlantic Division will be at stake when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on "Hockey Night in Canada" (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET). Montreal (25-13-6), which has won three in a row, and Detroit (26-15-4), which has won its past two, are tied at the top of the division with 56 points, one ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of eight in a row. Nick Suzuki, who leads the Canadiens with 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 44 games, is expected to become the sixth player in NHL history to play in 500 consecutive games from the start of his career. After scoring his 500th NHL goal in a 5-1 win against Vancouver on Thursday, Patrick Kane will set his sights next on Mike Modano's points record for U.S.-born players. Kane, who has 1,369 points (869 assists), needs six to surpass Modano's total of 1,374.