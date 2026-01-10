NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins seek 7th straight win

McDavid goes for career-high 18-game point streak; Red Wings-Canadiens battle atop Atlantic

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Crosby, Penguins look to stay hot

Sidney Crosby can extend his point streak to nine games, and the Pittsburgh Penguins can push their winning streak to seven when they host the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS). Crosby has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during his streak and, with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games, is one away from his 19th 50-point season, which would tie for the sixth most in NHL history. Pittsburgh (21-12-9) has not lost since returning from the NHL's holiday break and has scored at least four goals in each of its six consecutive wins. Calgary (18-22-4) has lost four straight games, allowing at least four goals in each, and is 0-2-0 so far on its five-game road trip.

McDavid goes for career-best point streak in playoff rematch

Connor McDavid will try to extend his point streak to an NHL-career-high 18 games when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW) to wrap up "Hockey Night in Canada." It will be the teams' first meeting since the Oilers defeated the Kings in six games in the Western Conference First Round last season. McDavid, who has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) during his streak, had two previous 17-game streaks (2021-22, 2022-23), but has never reached 18 games. Edmonton (22-16-6) has defeated Los Angeles (18-15-10) in the first round of the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

NSH@EDM: McDavid buries three slick shots for 14th hat trick

Surging Matthews and Maple Leafs host Canucks

Auston Matthews has heated up scoring goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have points in eight straight games (6-0-2) heading into their visit from the Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on "Hockey Night in Canada" (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP). Matthews, who passed Mats Sundin to become Toronto's all-time leader by scoring his 421st goal on Jan. 3, has scored seven goals in his past six games to raise his season total to 21. The Maple Leafs (21-15-7) have not lost in regulation since a 5-1 defeat at Dallas on Dec. 21. The Canucks (16-22-5) have lost their past five (0-3-2), including the first two games of their six-game road trip.

Canadiens and Red Wings battle for Atlantic lead

First place in the Atlantic Division will be at stake when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on "Hockey Night in Canada" (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET). Montreal (25-13-6), which has won three in a row, and Detroit (26-15-4), which has won its past two, are tied at the top of the division with 56 points, one ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of eight in a row. Nick Suzuki, who leads the Canadiens with 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 44 games, is expected to become the sixth player in NHL history to play in 500 consecutive games from the start of his career. After scoring his 500th NHL goal in a 5-1 win against Vancouver on Thursday, Patrick Kane will set his sights next on Mike Modano's points record for U.S.-born players. Kane, who has 1,369 points (869 assists), needs six to surpass Modano's total of 1,374.

Will Matthew Tkachuk return to face Brady?

At the end of his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, Matthew Tkachuk could make his season debut when the Florida Panthers visit brother Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NHLN, SCRIPPS). Matthew, who hasn't played since the Panthers clinched their second straight championship in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, was cleared for contact earlier this week. This would be the 25th game between the Tkachuk brothers. Matthew has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) and his teams (Calgary Flames, Panthers) are 14-9-1. Brady has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and is 10-13-1 vs. Matthew. Both teams need a victory. Injury-plagued Florida (22-18-3) has just one win in its past five games (1-3-1). Ottawa (20-18-5) has lost three in a row.

The schedule

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche (4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT)

Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA)

Anaheim Ducks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B)

Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP)

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET)

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NHLN, SCRIPPS)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP)

Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG)

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN)

New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSGSN)

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW)

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS)

