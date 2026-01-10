NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins seek 7th straight win

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
Crosby, Penguins look to stay hot
Sidney Crosby can extend his point streak to nine games, and the Pittsburgh Penguins can push their winning streak to seven when they host the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS). Crosby has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during his streak and, with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games, is one away from his 19th 50-point season, which would tie for the sixth most in NHL history. Pittsburgh (21-12-9) has not lost since returning from the NHL's holiday break and has scored at least four goals in each of its six consecutive wins. Calgary (18-22-4) has lost four straight games, allowing at least four goals in each, and is 0-2-0 so far on its five-game road trip.